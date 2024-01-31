Sony Pictures Acquires '28 Days Later' Sequel, '28 Years Later': Original Team Reunites

Riding the wave of anticipation, Sony Pictures has successfully won the rights to the long-awaited sequel to the 2002 horror classic '28 Days Later'. The forthcoming film, aptly titled '28 Years Later', reunites the original creative powerhouse: director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, stirring a frenzy among cinephiles and horror enthusiasts alike.

Original Team Reunites for 28 Years Later

In a move that is sure to excite fans of the original, Danny Boyle will return to helm the sequel, with Alex Garland penning the script. Their creative partnership, which was instrumental in the success of '28 Days Later', holds promise for the upcoming installment. The original film, made on a modest budget, went on to gross $82.7 million globally, setting the stage for a sequel, '28 Weeks Later'. However, Boyle and Garland's involvement in the second film was minimal, serving only as executive producers.

Star Power Boosts Anticipation

Cillian Murphy, who starred in '28 Days Later' as a man awakening from a coma to a world overrun by the undead, is also on board for the sequel. While his exact role is not yet known, Murphy will serve as an executive producer and may even reprise his on-screen character, adding further intrigue to the project.

Sony Triumphs in Bidding War

The acquisition of '28 Years Later' was not without competition. Sony Pictures emerged victorious in a bidding war against Warner Bros. The winning bid's details remain undisclosed, but the budget for each film in the planned series is estimated around $60 million. Sony's victory is partly credited to the strong relationship between Sony's studio head Tom Rothman and Danny Boyle, a relationship that could be instrumental in guiding the sequel to success.

The reunion of Boyle and Garland, plus the potential return of Murphy on-screen, has significantly heightened expectations for '28 Years Later'. Building on the cult status of '28 Days Later', this sequel promises to bring a fresh perspective to the post-apocalyptic horror genre.