Sony Bend Studio Teases New IP: A Continuation of Days Gone’s Legacy?

Sony Bend Studio, the video game developer renowned for its 2019 hit, Days Gone, has been quietly working on a new intellectual property (IP) since their last game’s release. The studio recently responded to a fan’s query on Twitter, cryptically stating, ‘We cooking,’ hinting at an ongoing development process. However, specifics about the game remain elusive.

Anticipated Launch

A flurry of reports in November hinted at a possible 2025 release for the new IP. However, this has yet to be officially confirmed by Sony Bend itself, adding anticipation and mystery to the game’s development narrative.

Three Decades of Excellence

In May 2023, Sony Bend celebrated a significant milestone: three decades since its establishment in 1993. The studio took this opportunity to express gratitude for the unwavering support it has received throughout the years. It made references to some of its most popular games like Syphon Filter and Days Gone, acknowledging the fans’ role in their success.

Hinting at the Future

While the gaming community eagerly awaits more specifics, Hermen Hulst, a prominent figure at PlayStation, provided a glimpse into what might be expected. In a 2021 PlayStation Blog post, he suggested that Sony Bend’s upcoming title would expand upon the open-world systems established in Days Gone. This tease fuels speculations that the forthcoming game might not only be set in a new world but could also possibly feature multiplayer components.