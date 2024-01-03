en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sony Bend Studio Teases New IP: A Continuation of Days Gone’s Legacy?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
Sony Bend Studio Teases New IP: A Continuation of Days Gone’s Legacy?

Sony Bend Studio, the video game developer renowned for its 2019 hit, Days Gone, has been quietly working on a new intellectual property (IP) since their last game’s release. The studio recently responded to a fan’s query on Twitter, cryptically stating, ‘We cooking,’ hinting at an ongoing development process. However, specifics about the game remain elusive.

Anticipated Launch

A flurry of reports in November hinted at a possible 2025 release for the new IP. However, this has yet to be officially confirmed by Sony Bend itself, adding anticipation and mystery to the game’s development narrative.

Three Decades of Excellence

In May 2023, Sony Bend celebrated a significant milestone: three decades since its establishment in 1993. The studio took this opportunity to express gratitude for the unwavering support it has received throughout the years. It made references to some of its most popular games like Syphon Filter and Days Gone, acknowledging the fans’ role in their success.

Hinting at the Future

While the gaming community eagerly awaits more specifics, Hermen Hulst, a prominent figure at PlayStation, provided a glimpse into what might be expected. In a 2021 PlayStation Blog post, he suggested that Sony Bend’s upcoming title would expand upon the open-world systems established in Days Gone. This tease fuels speculations that the forthcoming game might not only be set in a new world but could also possibly feature multiplayer components.

0
Arts & Entertainment Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Rollercoaster of Events in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Comedian Oga Sabinus Accused of Unprofessionalism: No-show at Paid Event Sparks Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Corsair Virtuoso Pro: A Symphony of Gaming and Audiophile Principles

By Salman Khan

RZA to Be First Hip Hop Artist Honored with TEC Innovation Award

By BNN Correspondents

The Evolution of the Video Gaming Industry: Opportunities and Challeng ...
@Education · 5 mins
The Evolution of the Video Gaming Industry: Opportunities and Challeng ...
heart comment 0
Lindsay Duncan Reflects on Mortality and Praises Age-Inclusive Casting in ‘Truelove’

By BNN Correspondents

Lindsay Duncan Reflects on Mortality and Praises Age-Inclusive Casting in 'Truelove'
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits

By Wojciech Zylm

Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
Indie Filmmaker Junayed Alavi Directs Debut Feature ‘Sapiens’; ‘Temptation Island’ Returns to French TV

By BNN Correspondents

Indie Filmmaker Junayed Alavi Directs Debut Feature 'Sapiens'; 'Temptation Island' Returns to French TV
Tillie Amartey’s On-Air Blunder on ‘The One Show’ Sparks Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Tillie Amartey's On-Air Blunder on 'The One Show' Sparks Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
9 seconds
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
37 seconds
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
43 seconds
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
57 seconds
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
1 min
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
1 min
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
1 min
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters
2 mins
Biden's Visit to Historic Church Highlights Commitment to Black Voters
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
2 mins
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app