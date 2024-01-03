Song Kang-ho to Star in ‘Uncle Samsik’: Disney+ Announces Political Drama Set in 1960s Korea

In a significant announcement, Disney+ has confirmed the release of ‘Uncle Samsik,’ the first television series in Song Kang-ho’s illustrious acting career. The drama series, set against the backdrop of the tumultuous 1960s in Korea, will present a captivating narrative of political upheaval and personal ambition.

Notable Collaboration

Song, known for his acclaimed performances in films like Parasite, Snowpiercer, and The Host, takes on the role of Pak Doochill, also known as Uncle Samsik. His character, a cunning fixer, is always ready to go to any lengths to fulfill his boss’ objectives. The drama marks a reunion between Song and filmmaker Shin Yeon-sik, who have previously collaborated on successful films such as the 2023 releases, One Win and Cobweb.

A Tale of Ideals and Intrigues

Joining Song on screen is actor Byun Yohan, celebrated for his roles in Mr. Sunshine and Six Flying Dragons. Yohan will portray Kim San, a young and zealous idealist determined to create a nation where everyone can lead fulfilling lives. The duality of ambition and practicality embodied by Kim San and Uncle Samsik forms the crux of the narrative.

Anticipated Release

‘Uncle Samsik’ is slated for release on Disney+ in the first half of 2024. The series will also feature performances by actors Lee Gyu-hyung, Jin Ki-joo, and Seo Hyun-woo. With its potent blend of political drama and personal narratives, ‘Uncle Samsik’ is anticipated to captivate audiences worldwide.