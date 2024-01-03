en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sonalee Kulkarni Celebrates Parents’ Birthdays; ‘Marathi Hollywood’ Film on the Horizon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Sonalee Kulkarni Celebrates Parents’ Birthdays; ‘Marathi Hollywood’ Film on the Horizon

Renowned Marathi actress, Sonalee Kulkarni, famed for her impactful role in ‘Hirkani’, recently took to social media to commemorate her parents’ birthdays. The heartwarming event was marked by a series of throwback family vacation photographs and an affectionate caption that highlighted her parents’ 66th year of life.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Kulkarni’s social media post resonated with love and gratitude, as she shared images of the intimate celebration and extended her thanks to her parents for their unwavering love and support. The memories captured in the photographs, coupled with her heartfelt sentiments, painted a touching picture of familial love and closeness.

Strides in Professional Life

Beyond her personal life, Kulkarni’s professional journey is also gaining momentum. The actress’s next venture is the much-anticipated film ‘Chhatrapati Tararani’, helmed by director Rahul Jadhav. This project marks a significant milestone in Kulkarni’s career and the wider Marathi cinema landscape.

‘Marathi Hollywood’: A New Chapter in Regional Cinema

‘Chhatrapati Tararani’ is unique for being produced in both Marathi and English, an innovative step that aims to bridge the gap between Marathi cinema and Hollywood. This strategy suggests a bold and ambitious vision for regional cinema, seeking to extend its reach to a global audience. The project is already being hailed as a ‘Marathi Hollywood’ and is expected to be a mega-blockbuster, signalling a noteworthy stride for regional cinema in terms of international recognition.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taylor Swift's Music Echoes in Prison Walls: An Inmate's Lifeline

By BNN Correspondents

K-Dramas 'Love Song for Illusion' and 'Marry My Husband' Premiere with Promising Viewership Ratings

By BNN Correspondents

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj under Legal Scrutiny over Alleged Violence-Inducing Films

By BNN Correspondents

Babu88 and Apu Biswas: A Groundbreaking Alliance in Online Gaming and Entertainment

By Salman Khan

1Fluent's 'Big Crook' – A Dancehall Track Addressing Scamming ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
1Fluent's 'Big Crook' – A Dancehall Track Addressing Scamming ...
heart comment 0
Singa Ding’s ‘Bless’: An Ode to Hope and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

Singa Ding's 'Bless': An Ode to Hope and Gratitude
Shavi’s Debut Song ‘Mountain’ Ascends to New Heights

By BNN Correspondents

Shavi's Debut Song 'Mountain' Ascends to New Heights
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience

By Salman Khan

WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events

By BNN Correspondents

Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
1 min
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
2 mins
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
2 mins
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
2 mins
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
2 mins
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
3 mins
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
3 mins
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
4 mins
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
4 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
4 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app