Sonalee Kulkarni Celebrates Parents’ Birthdays; ‘Marathi Hollywood’ Film on the Horizon

Renowned Marathi actress, Sonalee Kulkarni, famed for her impactful role in ‘Hirkani’, recently took to social media to commemorate her parents’ birthdays. The heartwarming event was marked by a series of throwback family vacation photographs and an affectionate caption that highlighted her parents’ 66th year of life.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Kulkarni’s social media post resonated with love and gratitude, as she shared images of the intimate celebration and extended her thanks to her parents for their unwavering love and support. The memories captured in the photographs, coupled with her heartfelt sentiments, painted a touching picture of familial love and closeness.

Strides in Professional Life

Beyond her personal life, Kulkarni’s professional journey is also gaining momentum. The actress’s next venture is the much-anticipated film ‘Chhatrapati Tararani’, helmed by director Rahul Jadhav. This project marks a significant milestone in Kulkarni’s career and the wider Marathi cinema landscape.

‘Marathi Hollywood’: A New Chapter in Regional Cinema

‘Chhatrapati Tararani’ is unique for being produced in both Marathi and English, an innovative step that aims to bridge the gap between Marathi cinema and Hollywood. This strategy suggests a bold and ambitious vision for regional cinema, seeking to extend its reach to a global audience. The project is already being hailed as a ‘Marathi Hollywood’ and is expected to be a mega-blockbuster, signalling a noteworthy stride for regional cinema in terms of international recognition.