Somizi Mhlongo’s Early Travels and Career Shaped by ‘Sarafina’

Renowned actor and playwright, Somizi Mhlongo, has shed light on his early international experiences, which were catalyzed by his involvement in the celebrated musical, ‘Sarafina’. At the tender age of 13, Mhlongo became part of the cast of this powerful production, penned by the late Dr. Mbongeni Ngema, providing him the opportunity to tour the world.

The Impact of ‘Sarafina’

‘Sarafina’ is more than a musical—it’s a poignant narrative that unearths the harsh realities of apartheid in South Africa. Acclaimed for its vibrant performances and powerful storytelling, the production has left an indelible mark on both its audience and its cast, including a young Mhlongo. His involvement in such a significant project not only facilitated his exposure to various parts of the globe but also allowed him to be part of a cultural and political revolution.

A Formative Experience

Through ‘Sarafina’, Mhlongo got the chance to engage with international audiences and stages, an experience that likely played a crucial role in shaping his worldview and fueling his professional growth. His statement offers a glimpse into the profound influence formative experiences can have on an individual’s personal and professional development.

Remembering Dr. Mbongeni Ngema

Dr. Mbongeni Ngema’s untimely demise in a car accident has left a void in the arts industry. Born in 1955 in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, Ngema was not only a playwright and director but also a nurturer of young talent. He was instrumental in discovering and mentoring artists like Leleti Khumalo, Sindi Dlathu, and Mfiliseni Magubane, along with Somizi Mhlongo. His passing has been deeply mourned by the arts community, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from across the world.