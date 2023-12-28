en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Somizi Mhlongo’s Early Travels and Career Shaped by ‘Sarafina’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:31 am EST
Somizi Mhlongo’s Early Travels and Career Shaped by ‘Sarafina’

Renowned actor and playwright, Somizi Mhlongo, has shed light on his early international experiences, which were catalyzed by his involvement in the celebrated musical, ‘Sarafina’. At the tender age of 13, Mhlongo became part of the cast of this powerful production, penned by the late Dr. Mbongeni Ngema, providing him the opportunity to tour the world.

The Impact of ‘Sarafina’

‘Sarafina’ is more than a musical—it’s a poignant narrative that unearths the harsh realities of apartheid in South Africa. Acclaimed for its vibrant performances and powerful storytelling, the production has left an indelible mark on both its audience and its cast, including a young Mhlongo. His involvement in such a significant project not only facilitated his exposure to various parts of the globe but also allowed him to be part of a cultural and political revolution.

A Formative Experience

Through ‘Sarafina’, Mhlongo got the chance to engage with international audiences and stages, an experience that likely played a crucial role in shaping his worldview and fueling his professional growth. His statement offers a glimpse into the profound influence formative experiences can have on an individual’s personal and professional development.

Remembering Dr. Mbongeni Ngema

Dr. Mbongeni Ngema’s untimely demise in a car accident has left a void in the arts industry. Born in 1955 in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, Ngema was not only a playwright and director but also a nurturer of young talent. He was instrumental in discovering and mentoring artists like Leleti Khumalo, Sindi Dlathu, and Mfiliseni Magubane, along with Somizi Mhlongo. His passing has been deeply mourned by the arts community, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from across the world.

0
Arts & Entertainment South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Underrated TV Marvels of 2023: A Look at Hidden Gems

By BNN Correspondents

David Githio: The Unsung Hero of Kenya's Post-Colonial History

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year of Crisis, Catharsis, and Revealing Narratives in Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Cinema 2023: A Year of Compelling Performances

By BNN Correspondents

Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pa ...
@Hollywood · 39 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pa ...
heart comment 0
Somizi Mhlongo Honors Legacy of Broadway Trailblazer Dr. Mbongeni Ngema

By BNN Correspondents

Somizi Mhlongo Honors Legacy of Broadway Trailblazer Dr. Mbongeni Ngema
Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads

By Salman Khan

Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads
‘NAPOLEON’ Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget

By Bijay Laxmi

'NAPOLEON' Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget
Shia LaBeouf: Embracing Fatherhood Amid Legal Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Shia LaBeouf: Embracing Fatherhood Amid Legal Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
39 seconds
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
2 mins
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
2 mins
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
2 mins
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
7 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
8 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
9 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
9 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
9 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
9 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app