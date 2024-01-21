Solo Leveling Shatters Records, Becomes Most-Liked Episode on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has long been the home to iconic anime series such as One Piece, Naruto, and Death Note. But a new contender has risen in the ranks, shattering the record for most-liked episode on the platform. The manhwa adaptation, Solo Leveling, has made its stunning debut, amassing over 158,000 likes and surpassing the record previously held by One Piece episode 1071.

Unprecedented Success of Solo Leveling

The success of Solo Leveling can largely be attributed to its established fan base, who have eagerly awaited the adaptation for over three years, labeling it one of the best manhwas of all time. The South Korean web novel-turned-manhwa has captivated readers with its unique blend of action, fantasy, and intricate storytelling, sparking a wave of anticipation for its anime adaptation.

The Social Media Buzz and Accessibility Factor

In addition to its pre-existing fan base, Solo Leveling's instant success could also be attributed to the buzz created on social media platforms and its accessibility. Unlike long-running series such as One Piece, Solo Leveling doesn't require viewers to catch up on hundreds of episodes, making it an appealing choice for newcomers to the anime world. This ease of accessibility coupled with the hype surrounding its release has contributed to its record-breaking debut.

Manhwa Adaptations and the Sequel Dilemma

While manhwa adaptations have found success, they have also been plagued by the trend of not receiving sequels. A prime example is the God of High School, which despite its popularity, has not seen a follow-up season. Fans of Solo Leveling are hopeful that it will not suffer the same fate, especially given its impressive start.

Other Anticipated Anime Releases for 2024

Looking forward to the Winter 2024 anime season, there are several other highly anticipated releases. These include Haikyuu, Demon Slayer, Blue Lock, Oshi no Ko, My Hero Academia, and Chainsaw Men. Each of these series brings its own exciting content and developments, promising a thrilling year for anime fans worldwide.