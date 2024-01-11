Sohaila Kapur Connects with Partition Theme in Dattani’s Play

Acclaimed actor, theatre director, and playwright Sohaila Kapur has disclosed an intimate connection with Mahesh Dattani’s play, ‘Where Did I Leave My Purdah’. The play, which paints a vivid portrait of the aftermath of the Partition of India, finds a profound resonance with Kapur. Her own family’s traumatic experience during the Partition mirrors the potent themes of the drama.

A Personal Connection to Partition

Kapur’s brother, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, has previously recounted their mother’s chilling experience during the Partition. Their mother feigned death on a train to safeguard her children, a harrowing event that has remained indelibly etched in the family’s memory.

Depicting the Strength of Women

In the play, Kapur brings to life the character of Nazia, a veteran theatre actor and founder of Modern Theatre. Nazia has not only survived the horrors of Partition but has also found solace in the performing arts. However, as her future becomes increasingly uncertain, the character’s resilience and strength are put to the test. Dattani’s play stands out for its strong focus on women’s experiences, presenting them as complex, multifaceted beings capable of both ruthlessness and ambition.

Broadening Reach with Telugu Translation

The teleplay, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker, Sunil Palwal, and Deepal Doshi, will also be made available in Telugu. This move broadens its reach to audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kapur has expressed enthusiasm about the play’s availability in these regions, emphasizing the strong cultural presence in the South and the enduring relevance of theatre for art enthusiasts.

‘Where Did I Leave My Purdah’ is scheduled to be streamed on various platforms, including Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch Active, and D2h Rangmanch Active, starting January 13. This marks a significant moment for Kapur and the entire team, as they bring a deeply personal and historically significant story to a wider audience.