en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sohaila Kapur Connects with Partition Theme in Dattani’s Play

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Sohaila Kapur Connects with Partition Theme in Dattani’s Play

Acclaimed actor, theatre director, and playwright Sohaila Kapur has disclosed an intimate connection with Mahesh Dattani’s play, ‘Where Did I Leave My Purdah’. The play, which paints a vivid portrait of the aftermath of the Partition of India, finds a profound resonance with Kapur. Her own family’s traumatic experience during the Partition mirrors the potent themes of the drama.

A Personal Connection to Partition

Kapur’s brother, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, has previously recounted their mother’s chilling experience during the Partition. Their mother feigned death on a train to safeguard her children, a harrowing event that has remained indelibly etched in the family’s memory.

Depicting the Strength of Women

In the play, Kapur brings to life the character of Nazia, a veteran theatre actor and founder of Modern Theatre. Nazia has not only survived the horrors of Partition but has also found solace in the performing arts. However, as her future becomes increasingly uncertain, the character’s resilience and strength are put to the test. Dattani’s play stands out for its strong focus on women’s experiences, presenting them as complex, multifaceted beings capable of both ruthlessness and ambition.

Broadening Reach with Telugu Translation

The teleplay, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker, Sunil Palwal, and Deepal Doshi, will also be made available in Telugu. This move broadens its reach to audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kapur has expressed enthusiasm about the play’s availability in these regions, emphasizing the strong cultural presence in the South and the enduring relevance of theatre for art enthusiasts.

‘Where Did I Leave My Purdah’ is scheduled to be streamed on various platforms, including Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch Active, and D2h Rangmanch Active, starting January 13. This marks a significant moment for Kapur and the entire team, as they bring a deeply personal and historically significant story to a wider audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
11 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'My Validation Comes from My Roles, Not Social Media'
Over the two decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan has graced the silver screen, she has been a force to be reckoned with. With a career spanning over 20 years, she has amassed a substantial following on social media platforms like Instagram, where she currently boasts over 11.4 million followers. Yet, despite her significant online presence, the
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'My Validation Comes from My Roles, Not Social Media'
Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About 'Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo', Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar
19 mins ago
Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About 'Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo', Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar
CBS Executive Jack Sussman Steps Down, Shifts to Executive Producer Role
20 mins ago
CBS Executive Jack Sussman Steps Down, Shifts to Executive Producer Role
Anticipated Streaming Release of 'They Turned Us Into Killers' in First Half of 2024
15 mins ago
Anticipated Streaming Release of 'They Turned Us Into Killers' in First Half of 2024
Renee Rapp: Broadway Star to Film Debutante Amid TV Series Departure
16 mins ago
Renee Rapp: Broadway Star to Film Debutante Amid TV Series Departure
Neetu Kapoor Shares 'Mini Battles' with Soni Razdan, Reflects on Marriage on 'Koffee With Karan 8'
17 mins ago
Neetu Kapoor Shares 'Mini Battles' with Soni Razdan, Reflects on Marriage on 'Koffee With Karan 8'
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
3 mins
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
4 mins
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
5 mins
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
Vietnamese Prime Minister Sets Progressive Agenda for Socio-Economic Policy Development
5 mins
Vietnamese Prime Minister Sets Progressive Agenda for Socio-Economic Policy Development
Sally Fitzgibbons and Morgan Cibilic to Compete in World Surfing Games, Eyeing Olympic Glory
7 mins
Sally Fitzgibbons and Morgan Cibilic to Compete in World Surfing Games, Eyeing Olympic Glory
INEC Invites CSOs and NGOs to Observe Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns in Nigeria
7 mins
INEC Invites CSOs and NGOs to Observe Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns in Nigeria
President Erdogan Urges Security and Cooperation Ahead of Turkey's Local Elections
8 mins
President Erdogan Urges Security and Cooperation Ahead of Turkey's Local Elections
NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness
9 mins
NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness
Xyrus Torres Leaves FEU for Professional Basketball Career with TNT Triple Giga
9 mins
Xyrus Torres Leaves FEU for Professional Basketball Career with TNT Triple Giga
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
32 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app