Sofia Vergara on 'Modern Family' Reunion and Her New Show 'Griselda'

When Sofia Vergara, celebrated for her role in the hit TV show 'Modern Family', appeared on 'The Tonight Show', she did not just share anecdotes from a delightful mini reunion with her former co-stars, she also sparked a conversation that has left fans contemplating the future of the show. While the notion of a 'Modern Family' reboot is an exciting prospect for its avid viewers, Vergara expressed her belief that it might be too soon for such a move. The popular sitcom ended in 2020, and for Vergara, four years is not nearly enough time to consider a reunion on the small screen.

A Reunion Amidst the Pandemic

Despite the inconclusive talks about a reboot, the cast of 'Modern Family' recently had a joyous reunion off-camera. Vergara hosted a gathering at her home, bringing the beloved cast together for the first time in almost four years. The pandemic had kept them apart, but they managed to stay in touch through group chats. In a light-hearted moment, Vergara revealed an amusing tidbit about her former co-star Ed O'Neill's delayed responses on the chat, attributing them to his age. At 77, O'Neill brought the essence of Jay Pritchett, the patriarch of the Pritchett family, to life on 'Modern Family'.

Ed O'Neill's Mini Reunion

Beyond the 'Modern Family' reunion, Ed O'Neill had a mini-reunion of his own. The veteran actor made an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, where he shared intriguing stories from his life. One such anecdote involved a friend from his past who was involved in organized crime and had once offered him work. O'Neill, however, chose a different path and made his way to New York to pursue acting, a decision that eventually led him to the set of 'Modern Family' and into the hearts of millions.

Sofia Vergara's New Venture

While the fans of 'Modern Family' wait with bated breath for a potential reboot, Sofia Vergara is gearing up for a new challenge. She is currently promoting her latest project, a Netflix series titled 'Griselda'. In this new venture, Vergara steps into the shoes of Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug lord from the 1980s often referred to as the 'Godmother of Cocaine'. As she navigates this complex character, Vergara continues to leave her mark on the world of entertainment, just as she did with her iconic role on 'Modern Family'.