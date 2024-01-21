Sofia Vergara Talks Love, Happiness, and New 'Griselda' Role

Acclaimed actress Sofia Vergara, popularly recognized for her portrayal of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in 'Modern Family', has candidly expressed her views on love and happiness following her separation from fellow actor Joe Manganiello. In a heartfelt interview with HELLO! magazine, the 51-year-old diva shared her philosophy that she is receptive to the idea of new romance but does not harbor the need for a man to feel complete or happy.

From Unison to Solitude

Vergara and Manganiello, who shared their married life from 2015 to 2023, announced their mutual decision to part ways in a joint statement, in which they requested respect for their privacy during this transformative phase. A source divulged to PEOPLE magazine that the duo had been gradually growing apart over the years, despite their earnest attempts to mend their differences.

Vergara’s Professional Pivot

On the professional front, Vergara has embraced a significant transition in her career by accepting the role of a real-life drug trafficker in the upcoming Netflix mini-series, 'Griselda'. Not only does she breathe life into this character, but she also dons the hat of an executive producer for the series.

Relating to Griselda Blanco

Vergara acknowledged her fascination for the multifaceted character of Griselda Blanco. Despite the stark contrast between their lives, she discovered elements within the character that resonated with her own experiences, specifically as a Colombian, a woman, a mother, and an immigrant.