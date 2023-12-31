en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Sheds New Light on Priscilla Presley’s Life

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:20 am EST
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Sheds New Light on Priscilla Presley's Life

Acclaimed director Sofia Coppola’s latest cinematic offering, ‘Priscilla’, illuminates the silver screens today, bringing a fresh perspective on the life of Priscilla Presley and her relationship with Elvis Presley. Adapted from Priscilla’s 1985 memoir, ‘Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, the film narrates the story from her viewpoint, revealing aspects of their relationship seldom seen before.

The Craft Behind ‘Priscilla’

Coppola, who personally met Priscilla Presley to gain insights into the story, faced a daunting task: to respect Priscilla’s privacy while translating her personal narrative onto the screen. The film, thus, is an intricate balance of fact and discretion, the portrayal of a life lived under the spotlight yet shrouded in mystery. The film casts Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, with Spaeny’s performance already bagging a Golden Globe nomination.

Cailee Spaeny: Embodying Priscilla

Spaeny describes the experience of portraying Priscilla as a blend of magic and pressure. She emphasizes the immense responsibility that came with accurately and sensitively representing the Presley family. The actress watched the film for the first time with Priscilla Presley herself at the Venice Film Festival – a moment she described as terrifying but rewarding.

‘Priscilla’: A New Lens on Elvis

Despite some criticism from Lisa-Marie Presley, Elvis and Priscilla’s daughter, who passed away in January 2023, over the depiction of Elvis as ‘a predator and manipulative,’ Coppola maintains that his portrayal is layered, with ‘sensitivity and complexity.’ The film, produced on a modest budget of $20 million, stands in stark contrast to the $85 million budget of Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’.

Coppola emphasizes the importance of supporting independent films, which she describes as fragile yet potent vehicles that tell unique stories, diverging from mainstream narratives. ‘Priscilla’, with its intimate portrayal of a well-known yet little-understood relationship, is a shining example of this ethos.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

