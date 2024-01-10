Soca Giant Ricardo Drue Remembered: A Caribbean Farewell

The Caribbean stood still on January 9, as the region bid farewell to a beloved son, Ricardo Robert Barriteau Drue, a towering figure in the soca music scene. The Holy Family Cathedral in Antigua was a sea of mourners, as hundreds came together to pay their last respects to the renowned soca artist.

A Musical Giant Remembered

Among the mourners were family, friends, fans, and a constellation of fellow artists from across the region, including soca queen Destra Garcia and King Bubba. The service was a heartfelt tribute to a man who, through his art, had touched countless lives and left an indelible mark on the soca music industry.

Farewell to the Soca Monarch

Prime Minister of Antigua, Gaston Browne, and Culture Minister Daryll Matthew were present, along with other attendees, expressing their deep sorrow and honoring Ricardo's memory with speeches and tributes. Ricardo, remembered for his passion, empathy, and dedication to his art and family, was praised for his impactful contributions to the soca music industry. His hits like 'Toxic Love' and 'Professional' echoed in the hearts of his fans, making him a multiple-time soca monarch in Antigua and Barbuda.

Legacy of a Soca Icon

Ricardo Drue passed away at the age of 38, reportedly due to a heart attack. His legacy, however, lives on. His music, his passion, and his dedication are expected to continue to inspire future generations. As the Caribbean mourns, they also celebrate a life lived with fervor and a passion for music that transcended borders. The funeral service was held on January 9, while Ricardo was buried privately on January 10, leaving a void in the soca music scene that will be hard to fill.