New Hampshire Snow Sculpting Contest Transforms Town into Winter Wonderland

In the frigid winter landscape of Green's Grant, New Hampshire, the front lawn of the Mt. Washington Auto Road/Great Glen Trails Base Lodge has been transformed into a temporary sculpture garden. The outdoor gallery showcases the creations from the 2024 New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition, an annual event sponsored by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Competition and Creativity in the Cold

Beginning with 14 teams, each embarking on a quest to transform cylinders of compacted snow into intricate works of art, the competition featured a wealth of impressive entries. Wade Parson from Wakefield, Massachusetts, a steadfast participant, returned for his 20th event. Parson's contribution this year was a piece titled "Captain Chaos", a playful yet poignant homage to Donald J. Trump. The sculpture was a depiction of the former president flashing a big grin and a thumbs up, certainly a sight to behold amid the other snow sculptures.

A Pun and a Tribute

Other entries displayed a wide range of themes and concepts, some leaning towards humor and others towards tribute. An amusing play on words was brought to life with a sculpture of a yeti and an ice chest, a clever twist on the term 'chest cold'. Meanwhile, a nod to the local fauna and seafood was evident in a Maine-inspired sculpture by Team Chapin. The sculpture featured a moose and a lobster, capturing the essence of local culture.

Artists Embrace the Challenge

Despite the slightly softer snow conditions, which presented an added challenge to the carvers, the artists were in good spirits. They embraced the event with enthusiasm, fueled by the camaraderie of their fellow participants and the natural beauty of New Hampshire. The competition, while an opportunity to showcase their skills and creativity, also became a celebration of community and the simple joy of creating art in the heart of winter.