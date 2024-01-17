Snoop Dogg's Vision: Turning 'GGN' into Film and Praising 'Barbie'

In a remarkable twist of events, Snoop Dogg has publicly announced his intentions to morph his long-standing YouTube series, 'GGN', into a full-scale feature film. The inspiration for this grand endeavor is none other than the widely celebrated comedy flick, 'Anchorman'. Snoop plans to adapt the unique format of his show that bears a striking resemblance to the current wave of podcasts, notwithstanding that it predates this popular media format.

GGN's Contribution to the Podcast Landscape

The 'GGN' series, with a staggering record of over 400 episodes, is a project that Snoop personally acknowledges as a significant contributor to the podcast-like landscape. This is regardless of the fact that he does not actively seek recognition for this influence. The series, which has been airing on Snoop Dogg's YouTube channel since 2011, is renowned for its captivating interviews with a diverse array of celebrities.

From Nemo Hoes to Ron Burgundy

In the proposed film, Snoop intends to showcase his character 'Nemo Hoes', a role that mirrors Will Ferrell's iconic portrayal of Ron Burgundy. This follows a well-decorated acting career for Snoop, boasting over 50 acting credits and a forthcoming lead role in the sports comedy film, 'The Underdoggs'.

Snoop Dogg's Take on 'Barbie'

Alongside his plans for 'GGN', Snoop Dogg recently lauded the film 'Barbie' for its humor, which he thoroughly enjoyed alongside his wife. The film has emerged as a cinematic sensation of 2023, smashing records as the highest-grossing film of the year and the highest-grossing film by a solo female director. It also takes the crown as Warner Brothers' most successful release and the 14th highest-grossing film in history. Notably, 'Barbie' has outshone all other live-action comedies, including 'Home Alone' in the US and 'The Hangover Part II' globally. However, it has faced hurdles in markets such as South Korea and Japan, attributed to cultural factors and backlash against the Barbieheimer trend.