Snoop Dogg Unveils Unreleased Track with Michael Jackson; New Album 'Missionary' in Works

In what comes as a riveting revelation, rap icon Snoop Dogg has unveiled the existence of a hitherto unreleased collaborative musical composition with pop legend Michael Jackson. The disclosure was made during Snoop's recent interaction on Radio Andy with television personality Andy Cohen.

A Song of Peace and Harmony

Delving into details, Snoop Dogg elucidated that the two music titans shared familial bonds and had jointly worked on a composition - a song envisaged to be a beacon of peace. The piece was intended to feature a multitude of artists, encapsulating a chorus of resonating voices. However, the track never saw the light of the day and remained shelved in the archives.

Anecdotes and Humor

In a lighter vein, Snoop regaled listeners with a humorous anecdote. The incident harks back to an event hosted by renowned fashion designer Christian Audigier in Las Vegas. Snoop's dressing room happened to be in close proximity to Jackson's. He inadvertently exhaled smoke into Jackson's room, leading to an unintentional intrusion of peace.

New album 'Missionary' on the Horizon

In another significant revelation, Snoop disclosed his ongoing collaboration with acclaimed music producer Dr. Dre on a new album titled 'Missionary.' The project is nearing its completion, with Snoop lauding Dre's scrupulous approach to music production. The undercurrent of his words hinted at the album's superior quality and the artistic evolution he has experienced in the process.

As suspense builds around the unreleased track with Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg's keenness to locate the master recording lends an air of anticipation among fans. Whether the long-lost song will finally echo in our ears is a melody that time will play.