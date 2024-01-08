Snoop Dogg Spotlights Indian Talent: Shares Baba Jackson’s ‘Galaxy Walk’ Video

The internet is currently abuzz, the reason being a fascinating intersection of cultures. American rapper Snoop Dogg recently shared a video of young Indian dancer Yuvraj Singh, widely known by his stage name, Baba Jackson. The video, a dance sequence showcasing Baba Jackson’s ‘galaxy walk’, is an innovative iteration of Michael Jackson’s legendary ‘moonwalk’. The 19-year-old dancer, a passionate Michael Jackson fan, has over 2 million Instagram followers and captivated Snoop Dogg with this viral video.

Galaxy Walk Catches Snoop Dogg’s Attention

The video in question was originally posted in December 2023. It features Baba Jackson, showcasing his finesse at the ‘galaxy walk’, a dance move inspired by Michael Jackson’s iconic step. The video’s uniqueness caught Snoop Dogg’s attention, prompting him to share it on his Instagram account. His caption, ‘What in the moon hop is going on here?’ elicited laughter and intrigue from his followers, further propelling the video’s reach.

A Shoutout Leads to a Surge of Views

The rapper’s shoutout led to a surge in the video’s views, amassing over 14 million views since its repost. The Indian fanbase was quick to express their gratitude towards Snoop Dogg for showcasing Indian talent on such a global platform. The post also garnered a positive response from fans worldwide, with many praising Baba Jackson’s talent and innovation.

The Journey of Baba Jackson

Baba Jackson hails from Rajasthan, a state in India. He gained popularity after his appearance on the dance-based reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer’. Known for his unique method of practicing shadow dancing due to the absence of mirrors, Baba Jackson’s dance clips often garner millions of views. Notably, he has collaborated with Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff, further elevating his social media presence and content.