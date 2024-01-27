Snoop Dogg Embraces Role as 'Papa Snoop': A Testament to Success and Guiding the Next Generation

Legendary rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, fondly known as Papa Snoop by his twelve grandchildren, recently shared the joy and pride he takes in his role as a grandfather. During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he opened up about his family, the nickname that his oldest grandson gave him, and his latest film project, 'The Underdoggs'.

'Papa Noop' to 'Papa Snoop'

It all began when Zion Broadus, Snoop's oldest grandchild, was still learning to pronounce his grandfather's name. Unable to say 'Snoop,' the young boy coined the affectionate nickname 'Papa Noop.' As Zion grew older and his pronunciation improved, the moniker evolved into 'Papa Snoop.' This nickname holds a special place in Snoop's heart, echoing his close relationship with his own grandfather, whom he referred to as his best friend.

Grandparenting: A Testament to Success

For Snoop, the title of 'Papa' is more than just a nickname. It's a testament to his success and a symbol of his role in guiding the next generation. His approach to grandparenting mirrors his laid-back persona and focuses on valuing quality time and supporting his grandkids' individuality. In his eyes, his dedication to his grandchildren, filled with tenderness and unwavering love, showcases a different side of him that the public rarely sees.

'The Underdoggs': A New Chapter

Amid the discussion of family, Snoop also spoke about his latest film project, 'The Underdoggs.' In this movie, available for streaming on Prime, he portrays a washed-up football player who ends up coaching a pee-wee team for his community service. The film, featuring Mike Epps and a group of talented young actors, offers a fresh perspective on the rapper's acting prowess, adding another feather to his cap.