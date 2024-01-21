SNL Returns with a Bang: Jacob Elordi and Renee Rapp Steal the Show

The January 20, 2024, edition of Saturday Night Live (SNL) took the audience by storm with the charismatic host Jacob Elordi and musical guest Renee Rapp, marking a spectacular return of the show for the year. NBC, sensing the popularity of the guests, smartly monetized the episode by selling merchandise related to the show.

Elordi's Witty Monologue

In his opening monologue, Elordi humorously referenced his film 'Saltburn,' notorious for its graphic sex scenes. He also candidly spoke about viewers' experiences watching it. Elordi ventured into the audience interaction part of the monologue by answering fan questions. In a light-hearted moment, he named 'Lilo and Stitch' Elvis as his favorite portrayal of the music icon, a cheeky nod to his own portrayal of Elvis in the film 'Priscilla.' The Netflix Young Adult (YA) franchise, 'The Kissing Booth,' where Elordi played a pivotal role, was another topic of his monologue. He revisited past comments where he had criticized the films for lacking universality and being merely an escape, a viewpoint that contrasts with the importance he places on the value of people's time.

Anticipation for Euphoria's Third Season

Elordi, who also stars as Nate Jacobs in the popular HBO series 'Euphoria,' expressed his anticipation for the filming of its third season during his appearance on the 'Tonight Show.' HBO has confirmed that the audience can expect the third season to air in 2025.

Renee Rapp Lights Up the Stage

The SNL episode also showcased Renee Rapp, who has recently released her album 'Snow Angel' and plays Regina George in the movie adaptation of the 'Mean Girls' musical. In a sketch on the show, Rapp humorously mentioned needing media training after candidly speaking in interviews. Her second performance was marked special with an introduction by original 'Mean Girls' star Rachel McAdams and a guest appearance by Megan Thee Stallion, adding a surprise element to the show.

Overall, the episode was a delightful mix of humor, music, and candid conversations, making a strong start for SNL in 2024.