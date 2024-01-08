SNL Director’s Triumph: From Rocky Start to Emmy Success

In the bustling realm of television entertainment, a titan has been reborn. The director of Saturday Night Live (SNL), who assumed her role in January 2022, is carving an indelible mark in the industry. The director’s success story is one marked by a blend of triumph, adversity, and relentless ambition.

Nomination and Loss at Emmys

The director’s prowess saw her nominated for an Emmy for an episode hosted by Billie Eilish. Yet, she was outshone by Bridget Stokes of A Black Lady Sketch Show, reflecting the fierce competition in the world of television direction. The Emmy loss, however, fails to overshadow the director’s achievements and the strides she’s made since taking over the reins of SNL.

Filling Don Roy King’s Shoes

Stepping into the shoes of the venerable Don Roy King, who directed SNL from 2006 and amassed a stunning 11 Emmys from 16 nominations, was no small feat. King’s departure left a significant void, but the current director’s track record, including directing over 2,000 episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and numerous projects with Ellen DeGeneres herself, positioned her aptly for the role.

Challenges and Triumphs

Her tenure at SNL began on rough terrain, with a writers’ strike causing the cancellation of the last three episodes of Season 48 and delaying the start of Season 49 until mid-October. Despite these initial setbacks, SNL has emerged victorious at the Creative Arts Emmys, clinching the award for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series.

While SNL didn’t take home awards in other categories such as music direction, picture editing, sound mixing, and guest actor awards, it remains a contender in the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series categories at the upcoming primetime Emmys. Up against formidable opponents like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and A Black Lady Sketch Show, SNL is poised to uphold its legacy.

On January 7, 2024, the SNL director added another feather to her cap. Liz Patrick was awarded the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for SNL at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, a testament to her exceptional talent and the continued success and legacy of SNL in the television industry.