SNL Debut: The Bear Star Addresses Jennifer Lopez Scam Accusations; Series Named Best of 2023

For the first time, The Bear star took the stage on Saturday Night Live (SNL), accompanied by musical guest Jennifer Lopez. The episode featured a sketch parodying a game show, in which past comments on the Scam Goddess podcast about Lopez's career were humorously referred to as "one long scam."

Addressing the Past

In a move that stirred the audience, The Bear star acknowledged the comments made on the podcast, expressing regret for leaving mean comments or speaking carelessly without considering the implications. The sketch concluded with a promise to exercise more thoughtfulness when posting online, marking a significant point in the star's public persona.

Accolades and Scheduling Conflicts

Despite the controversy, The Bear has managed to garner critical acclaim. The series was named the best of 2023 by NME for its intense and captivating portrayal of the culinary world. However, not all news has been positive for the star. A scheduling conflict resulted in having to step down from Marvel's upcoming ensemble film, Thunderbolts. The role has since been taken up by Geraldine Viswanathan.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setbacks, The Bear's third season is set to return with a more stable kitchen environment, as indicated by lead actor Jeremy Allen White. The SNL episode marked a pivotal moment in The Bear star's career and sets the stage for the continued success of the series.