SNL Begins 2024 Season with Bold Skit Mocking Trump's Legal Team

"Saturday Night Live" (SNL) welcomed 2024 with an audacious sketch that satirized Donald Trump's legal team, with a particular focus on his attorney, Alina Habba. The sketch, which served as the premiere of SNL's new season, was a comedic exploration of Trump's legal entanglements and his fraught relationship with his legal counsel.

Chloe Fineman as Alina Habba: A Hilarious Take on Inexperience

In the sketch, Chloe Fineman took on the role of Alina Habba, Trump's attorney, offering a comedic interpretation of her inexperience. The portrayal was built on the basis of Trump's own evaluation of Habba as the worst lawyer he's ever had. Fineman's Habba was a character who seemed to be barely keeping afloat amidst legal challenges and Trump's relentless criticism.

James Austin Johnson Brings Trump to Life

James Austin Johnson assumed the role of Trump, delivering a performance that was as humorous as it was incisive. Johnson's Trump joked about the caliber of his legal representation and made satirical remarks about skipping payments to his lawyers. The portrayal was an insightful commentary on Trump's public persona, his legal troubles, and his notorious stinginess.

Trump's Cognitive Health and Campaign Strategy in the Spotlight

Not limiting itself to Trump's legal woes, the sketch also took a jab at the former President's cognitive health. Johnson's Trump bragged about his cognitive abilities in a self-mocking manner, referencing public speculation around this topic. The sketch also included a clever nod towards Trump's campaign strategy. It brought up the real-life incident where Trump had urged his Iowa Republican supporters to caucus for him even if they were gravely ill. The show humorously suggested that Trump's plea to his supporters to 'stay alive until November' indicated a sense of divine mission.

A Daring Start to SNL's 2024 Season

This sketch, a bold blend of political satire and comedy, marked the beginning of SNL's 2024 season. It set the tone for a year that promises to be full of sharp commentary, laughter, and insightful observations of the political theatre. With Jacob Elordi hosting and Reneé Rapp as the musical guest, the season is off to a promising start.