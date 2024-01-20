SNL Alumni's 'Restless Leg Tour' Rescheduled Amid Unforeseen Circumstances

In a recent turn of events, the Rose Quarter has announced the rescheduling of the much-anticipated 'Restless Leg Tour' performance by Saturday Night Live alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Initially slated for January 13, the show will now unfold at the Moda Center on April 14, at 6 p.m. This decision comes in the wake of unforeseen circumstances that left fans and performers alike grappling with disappointment and inconvenience.

Unforeseen Circumstances Prompt Postponement

The announcement to postpone the show was made shortly after 5 p.m. on the day of the original performance, leaving many fans in a lurch. A significant portion of these fans were stranded on an Amtrak train, just four miles out of Portland, en route to the show. The winter storm that caused this disruption also led to the cancellation of the performance, raising concerns among ticketholders about the fate of their purchase.

Transfer of Tickets and Refunds

In a move to assuage these concerns, the Moda Center has assured ticket holders that their tickets will be transferred to a corresponding seat for the rescheduled date. The tickets will be sent to the email address used for the initial purchase. For those unable to attend on the new April date, refunds are available from the point of purchase. Remaining tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on January 26, providing an additional chance for fans to catch the SNL alums live.

A Silver Lining

In an interesting twist to the day's events, despite the show's cancellation, comedians Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Maya Rudolph were spotted shopping at Pioneer Place, Downtown Portland, during the same weekend of the planned performance, adding a touch of surprise and delight to an otherwise disappointing day for fans.