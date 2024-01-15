en English
Arts & Entertainment

Snack Basue Season 1 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
The upcoming release of Snack Basue Season 1 Episode 2 is set to hit the screens on January 19, 2024, at 9:35 PM on Tokyo MX. For those outside of Japan, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll the following day. Though an official release time has not been disclosed, Crunchyroll typically updates its content at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET), providing a possible release time for the episode.

Snack Basue: A Slice of Life Comedy Series

Set in the North 24th neighborhood of Sapporo, five stations away from the bustling Susukino business district, Snack Basue is a comedy manga series that draws its essence from the everyday life and events in this region. The manga, penned and illustrated by the talented Forbidden Shibukawa, has been elegantly adapted into an anime television series by Studio Puyukai.

From Manga to Anime

The anime adaptation premiered its first episode on January 13, 2024, earning critical acclaim for its faithful representation of the source material. The second episode is eagerly anticipated by fans and will be part of the Winter 2024 anime lineup on various streaming platforms.

How to Watch Snack Basue

To watch the second episode of Snack Basue, viewers need to subscribe to Crunchyroll, an American streaming service that specializes in anime. Crunchyroll, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is known for its extensive collection of anime series and its commitment to bringing the latest anime content to its subscribers.

Arts & Entertainment Japan United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

