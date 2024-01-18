Smashing Pumpkins’ Massive Search for New Guitarist Amid Other Music News

The iconic rock band, Smashing Pumpkins, is knee-deep in an extensive search for a new guitarist. The band has received a staggering 10,000 submissions following the departure of Jeff Schroeder, who ended his 16-year stint to venture into a new path. With a European tour knocking on the door, the clock is ticking for the band to find a suitable replacement.

The Search for New String-Wizard

The Smashing Pumpkins put out an open call for a guitarist, which saw an overwhelming response with more than 10,000 people applying for the position. To handle this massive influx of applications, the band has dedicated eight full-time staff members. The chosen guitarist will not only have to fill the shoes of Schroeder but also align with the current lineup featuring Corgan on vocals/guitar, Iha on guitar, Chamberlin on drums, alongside touring bassist Jack Bates and multi-instrumentalist Katie Cole.

Other Musical Endeavors

Meanwhile, in other music world news, Motley Crue has launched an online museum, the Crueseum, offering fans a peek into the band’s past. The museum features a treasure trove of memorabilia from the band’s history, including personal insights from the members, backstage passes, postcards, and numerous photographs. The Crueseum can be visited at www.Cruseum.com. On another note, the country group Alabama is all set to be honored with an all-star concert tribute in Nashville, which will later be broadcast as a concert special on CMT. Big names like Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, and Jason Aldean will be performing in the tribute.

Andre 3000’s Flute Adventure

Lastly, Andre 3000 is gearing up to release a new album titled ‘New Blue Sun’, which interestingly consists of experimental flute music. Andre 3000 plans to celebrate the album’s launch with a live listening event in IMAX theaters, where he will also engage with fans through a question-and-answer session. The album marks a new phase in Andre 3000’s musical journey, as he steps away from his traditional rap roots to explore the world of flute music.