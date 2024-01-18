en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Smashing Pumpkins’ Massive Search for New Guitarist Amid Other Music News

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Smashing Pumpkins’ Massive Search for New Guitarist Amid Other Music News

The iconic rock band, Smashing Pumpkins, is knee-deep in an extensive search for a new guitarist. The band has received a staggering 10,000 submissions following the departure of Jeff Schroeder, who ended his 16-year stint to venture into a new path. With a European tour knocking on the door, the clock is ticking for the band to find a suitable replacement.

The Search for New String-Wizard

The Smashing Pumpkins put out an open call for a guitarist, which saw an overwhelming response with more than 10,000 people applying for the position. To handle this massive influx of applications, the band has dedicated eight full-time staff members. The chosen guitarist will not only have to fill the shoes of Schroeder but also align with the current lineup featuring Corgan on vocals/guitar, Iha on guitar, Chamberlin on drums, alongside touring bassist Jack Bates and multi-instrumentalist Katie Cole.

Other Musical Endeavors

Meanwhile, in other music world news, Motley Crue has launched an online museum, the Crueseum, offering fans a peek into the band’s past. The museum features a treasure trove of memorabilia from the band’s history, including personal insights from the members, backstage passes, postcards, and numerous photographs. The Crueseum can be visited at www.Cruseum.com. On another note, the country group Alabama is all set to be honored with an all-star concert tribute in Nashville, which will later be broadcast as a concert special on CMT. Big names like Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, and Jason Aldean will be performing in the tribute.

Andre 3000’s Flute Adventure

Lastly, Andre 3000 is gearing up to release a new album titled ‘New Blue Sun’, which interestingly consists of experimental flute music. Andre 3000 plans to celebrate the album’s launch with a live listening event in IMAX theaters, where he will also engage with fans through a question-and-answer session. The album marks a new phase in Andre 3000’s musical journey, as he steps away from his traditional rap roots to explore the world of flute music.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 mins ago
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
The Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC), an iconic phenomenon in Korean pop culture since its inception in 2010, has become a battleground for K-Pop idols, showcasing their prowess in various sports. While the event has been a magnet for fans, it has also been a hotbed of controversy, especially concerning the injuries sustained by the
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
19 mins ago
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
19 mins ago
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
9 mins ago
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
14 mins ago
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
14 mins ago
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
Latest Headlines
World News
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
3 mins
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
3 mins
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
3 mins
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
3 mins
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
4 mins
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
4 mins
U.S. Government's Surveillance on 'Trump' and 'MAGA' Related Bank Transactions Raises Concerns
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
4 mins
Airport Controversy: Migrants Bypassing Standard TSA Protocols?
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
4 mins
A Day of High-Octane High School Basketball Games Across Venues
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
4 mins
Suozzi, Italian-American Groups Criticize Pilip's Campaign for Anti-Italian Slur
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
14 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app