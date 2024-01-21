Slovenian Photographer AndreJa Ravnak Clinches Travel Photographer of the Year 2023

The 2023 edition of the Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) competition has announced its winners, spotlighting a rich tapestry of photography that encapsulates the essence of global travel and culture. The coveted title of the overall Travel Photographer of the Year was clinched by Slovenian photographer, AndreJa Ravnak. Ravnak's triumphant works provide a captivating portrayal of hop growing in his native Slovenia and mesmerizing landscapes in Italy and the Czech Republic.

Young Talent in the Spotlight

TPOTY also recognized emerging talent in its youth categories. The Young Travel Photographer of the Year accolade went to Caden Shepard Choi from the United States. Choi's poignant black and white images narrate the age-old tradition of wool production and weaving among the Navajo people in Arizona. Other winners in the Young Travel Photographer category included Lilly Zhang and Zayan Durrani, both from the USA, recognized for their respective age groups. Zhang's serene landscapes in Pennsylvania and Durrani's drone-captured documentation of an erupting volcano in Iceland were the highlights of their submissions.

Portfolio and Individual Awards

In the portfolio categories, photographers from across the globe were honored for their unique perspectives. France's Armand Sarlangue won for his atmospheric Icelandic highland glacial landscapes, while Martin Broen of the USA was recognized for his black and white images of the Mobula ray migration in Mexico. Athanasios Maloukos from Greece earned accolades for his depiction of Siberian shaman rituals, and Belgium's Alain Schroeder impressed with his visual narratives of elderly athletes. The competition also awarded Best Single Image to Jack Lawson from the UK, Kazuaki Koseki from Japan, and F Dilek Yurdakul from Turkey for their respective categories.

One Shot Wonders and People's Choice

The 'MPB One Shot' categories featured photographers who excelled with their single-shot images. Notable winners included Ignacio Palacios, Josien van Geffen, and Andrea Peruzzi. The People's Choice Winner, determined by public vote, was Rohan Neel Shah from Kenya for his moving image of the Great Migration in the Maasai Mara. A staggering number of photographers from over 150 countries participated, submitting more than 20,000 images. The winning photographs will be exhibited at The Photography & Video Show in the UK and Xposure in the UAE, providing a global platform for these stunning works of art.