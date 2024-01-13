en English
Sleater-Kinney: A Creative Journey Shaped by Personal Trials and Evolution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
In a recent interview, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, the dynamos behind the indie rock band Sleater-Kinney, reflect on their music, careers, and the personal trials that have impacted their creative journey. The band that Rolling Stone once hailed as the American counterpart to The Clash has traversed various changes, from lineup shifts to contending with personal grief, all while continually evolving their music.

A Journey Etched in Personal Experiences

In 2022, Brownstein faced the tragic loss of her mother and stepfather in a car crash. This profound grief seeped into the creation of their new album ‘Little Rope.’ The album, which marks their 11th full-length studio outing, consists of 10 soul-stirring tracks. It was during this period of personal turmoil that their collaboration with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton took place, bringing a new depth to their work.

Emblematic of Change, Evolution, and Resilience

Over the years, Sleater-Kinney has been through a hiatus, reformation, and the departure of drummer Janet Weiss in 2019. Despite these challenges, the duo has chosen to focus on the present, avoiding the lures of nostalgia. Their journey reflects their resilience and adaptability, qualities that have been the cornerstone of their three-decade-long career.

Admiration for Fellow Artists and Hope for the Future

While reminiscing about their teenage years, the artists recall the influence of riot grrrl and other music movements on their work. They also express admiration for artists like Taylor Swift and Beyonc�, who have demonstrated significant control over their careers. The duo hopes for further progress in the music industry, particularly for women in executive roles. As they look towards the future, they underscore the importance of their enduring friendship and the creative partnership that has been the backbone of Sleater-Kinney.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

