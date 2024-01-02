en English
Arts & Entertainment

Slay the Princess: A Game That Prioritizes Experience Over Profit

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Video game enthusiasts have received an unexpected treat with the release of Slay the Princess, a horror-themed choose-your-own-adventure game that has been hailed for its innovative design and engaging narrative. The game, masterminded by Abby Howard and Tony Howard of blacktabbygames, has garnered rave reviews, with Robin Valentine of PC Gamer highly recommending it for its creative structure and gripping horror elements.

Emphasis on Firsthand Experience

What sets this game apart from the rest is the developers’ insistence on firsthand gameplay. Taking to Twitter, Abby and Tony Howard have urged players to avoid Let’s Play videos, arguing that personal choices and direct interaction are vital to the overall gaming experience. They believe that experiencing the game through someone else’s playthrough doesn’t offer the same level of engagement or immersion.

A Fresh Take on Game Piracy

The Howards’ stance towards game piracy is also noteworthy. In a rare move, they have suggested that those who cannot afford the game could pirate it and, if they find it enjoyable, purchase it later. This unusual approach mirrors that of the solo developer of Iron Lung, who also tolerates piracy if players find his games too expensive.

Authenticity Over Profit

Despite the widespread issues surrounding video game piracy, the priority for these developers lies in the authentic experience of their game. Their hope is that players who can afford to will support them financially, particularly since firsthand experience is so essential to appreciating the game’s full impact.

As this new game continues to make waves, it’s clear that the industry might be on the cusp of a paradigm shift, where the value of an authentic gaming experience could start to outweigh conventional concerns about piracy. Whether this will set a new trend remains to be seen. Regardless, Slay the Princess has already left a significant mark on the gaming landscape, redefining what a horror adventure game can be.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

