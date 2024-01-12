en English
Arts & Entertainment

Slasher Horror ‘Thanksgiving’ Starring Patrick Dempsey Set for Blu-ray Release

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
Slasher Horror ‘Thanksgiving’ Starring Patrick Dempsey Set for Blu-ray Release

Slasher horror has found a new festive playground with ‘Thanksgiving,’ a blood-curdling cinematic experience featuring seasoned actors Patrick Dempsey, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon. In a chilling twist on traditional holiday narratives, this terrifying thriller is set to haunt viewers on Blu-ray starting January 30, preceded by a digital release on January 16.

Violence Descends on Plymouth

The town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, known as the birthplace of Thanksgiving, forms the backdrop of this nightmare. The harrowing tale unfolds following a deadly Black Friday riot. A Thanksgiving-themed killer emerges from the chaos, terrorizing the townsfolk and transforming the celebratory season into a gruesome spectacle of fear.

But as the body count rises, it becomes clear that these are not random acts of violence. An elaborate and malevolent plan tied to the holiday is at play, forcing the terrified residents into a desperate race against time. They must identify the murderer before they too become casualties of his perverse interpretation of Thanksgiving.

Blu-ray and Digital Release

Fans of the genre can soon bring home the horror, as ‘Thanksgiving’ makes its way to Blu-ray and digital. The release promises an immersive viewing experience, boasting lossless 5.1 audio. However, details on additional supplements accompanying the movie remain under wraps, adding to the anticipation.

As the residents of Plymouth brace for a Thanksgiving they will never forget, viewers around the world can prepare to be thrilled and chilled by this harrowing tale. As the holiday approaches, remember to be thankful… and watch your back.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

