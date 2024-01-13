en English
Africa

Slam Poetry in Francophone Africa: A Platform for Confronting Gender-Based Violence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
Slam Poetry in Francophone Africa: A Platform for Confronting Gender-Based Violence

Under the dim lighting of a restaurant in N’Djamena, the capital city of Chad, a woman takes the stage. The clinking of cutlery and the murmur of conversation fade into silence as she begins to speak. Her name is Épiphanie Nodjikoua Dionrang, a slam poet known for her powerful performances that blend raw emotion with pointed social critique. Today, she uses her platform to address an issue that is all too prevalent in society: gender-based violence.

Rise of Slam Poetry in Francophone Africa

Slam poetry, a performance art that traces its origins back to Chicago in the 1980s, has soared in popularity across Francophone Africa. This vibrant scene is fuelled by artists like Dionrang, who use the power of words to echo their personal trials and confront societal issues. The stage becomes a vehicle for the poets to express their experiences, struggles, and defiance, resonating deeply with an audience that often shares similar stories.

A Bold Address to Perpetrators of Abuse

As Dionrang speaks, her words fly through the air like daggers, each syllable imbued with defiance and anger. Her poem is a bold and direct address to the perpetrators of abuse against women. The language she employs is provocative, designed to unsettle, to challenge, and to leave a lasting impact. Her delivery is as much a part of the performance as the words themselves, her voice rising and falling with the rhythm of her narrative, punctuated by emphatic gestures that amplify her message.

Slam Poetry: A Conduit for Social Commentary

The slam poetry scene in Francophone Africa is more than just an outlet for entertainment. It has evolved into a platform for performers like Dionrang to voice out on issues that are often suppressed. The raw, unfiltered nature of slam poetry provides the ideal medium for these artists to share their commentaries on societal issues, challenging the status quo and advocating for change. As Dionrang exits the stage to thunderous applause, it is clear that her words have struck a chord, her message reverberates through the room, a poignant reminder of the power of voice and the enduring impact of poetry.

Africa Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

