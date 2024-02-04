SKYLERR Announces Withdrawal from Vidbir 2024 Amidst Voting App Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, SKYLERR, a bold contender in the Vidbir 2024 final, took to the social media platforms to announce her decision to withdraw from the competition. Her decision stems from the technical issues that plagued the Diia app during the initial broadcast of the final. SKYLERR voiced her discontent with what she described as a 'PR race' that ensued from the ensuing technical difficulties.

Withdrawal Not Permissible, Says Suspilne

The Ukrainian broadcaster, Suspilne, responded to SKYLERR's announcement by stating that the competition rules lack provisions for a participant's withdrawal at this juncture. In a twist of events, Suspilne added that, should SKYLERR emerge as the winner, she holds the choice to decline signing a contract with the broadcaster for participation in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Voting Reopens for Vidbir 2024 Final

Despite the controversy and unexpected announcements, the voting lines for the Vidbir 2024 final have been reopened. A rerun of the final is scheduled for 14:15 CET, with the voting lines set to close post the last act. The results of the competition will be announced live following the repeat broadcast, expected to wrap up by 18:05 CET.

The Controversy and Its Implications

SKYLERR's decision to withdraw has sparked a conversation about the transparency and fairness of the voting process. She hinted at the possibility of other acts unfairly gaining from the delayed voting. However, her votes and jury score will be included in the final count as planned, as per Suspilne's statement. Amidst the controversy, the singer has encouraged others to remain true to themselves and their message, highlighting the human element in the face of a competitive and often chaotic environment.