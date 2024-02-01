Skybound Unveils the Baroness in GI Joe/Transformers Energon Universe

In a trailblazing move, Skybound Entertainment, in association with Hasbro, has breathed new life into the iconic GI Joe franchise by introducing the beloved character, the Baroness, into the fresh Energon Universe. A publishing line that masterfully conjoins the GI Joe and Transformers franchises, this universe was first introduced in 'Void Rivals 1' and has continued to evolve with the recent addition of the Baroness in 'Duke 3', Skybound's new four-part limited series.

Revitalizing the GI Joe Saga

This groundbreaking series is scripted by Joshua Williamson, inked by Tom Reilly, and brought to life with the vibrant hues of Jordie Bellaire. The narrative of 'Duke 3' revolves around Duke, held captive in a clandestine prison, and the Baroness, who proposes an unexpected alliance for their escape. This intriguing proposition leaves readers on a cliffhanger, questioning whether Duke will join forces with her.

An Array of Artistry

'Duke 3' boasts a diverse selection of covers designed by a medley of artists including Tom Reilly, Declan Shalvey, Tyler Boss and Jason Wordie, Priscilla Petraites and Frank Martin, and Karl Kerschl. Skybound's depiction of the issue suggests Duke's quest for answers, landing him in a confinement facility for America's most perilous prisoners and turning him into the most sought-after man.

Continuing the Journey with 'Cobra Commander'

In addition to the 'Duke' series, Skybound has also rolled out the second GI Joe restricted series titled 'Cobra Commander.' This series, also crafted by Williamson, features the artistry of Andrea Milana with Annalisa Leoni accentuating the narrative with her colorist skills. The Energon Universe continues to evolve and transform, merging elements from both GI Joe and Transformers franchises, offering readers a unique and thrilling experience.