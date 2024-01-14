en English
Skybound and Universal Monsters Unveil New Comic Series ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives!’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Skybound and Universal Monsters Unveil New Comic Series ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives!’

In a thrilling announcement, Skybound Entertainment has joined forces with Universal’s Universal Monsters line to introduce a new comic series, Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives! The four-part series diverges from its predecessor, presenting an original narrative set in the contemporary era. With the iconic Gill-Man from 1954 making a comeback, the series follows a journalist’s relentless pursuit of a serial killer in the Amazon.

Penning the Monster’s New Story

Renowned writers Dan Watters and Ram V have been tasked with bringing the Creature back to life on the pages of this comic series. They are supported by Matthew Roberts, who provides the stunning artwork, and Dave Stewart, who adds vibrancy with his colors. This dynamic team is the driving force behind the series, scheduled for release on April 24th.

A Fresh Take on the Classic

Unlike the previous adaptation, which was a retelling of the classic film, Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives! introduces new characters to the narrative. Dr. Edwin Thompson makes a return, and journalist Kate Marsden steps into the spotlight. In her quest to hunt down the notorious serial killer Darwin Collier in the heart of the Amazon, she stumbles upon the new threat of the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Expanding the Universe of Universal Monsters

This comic series is not a standalone endeavor. It marks the second collaboration between Skybound and Universal Monsters, following the successful Dracula series by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds. The series is part of a broader initiative that might soon feature other iconic Universal Monsters such as Frankenstein and The Wolf Man. As the anticipation builds, the companies have released previews of the comic’s covers and initial pages, teasing the audience with a taste of what’s to come.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

