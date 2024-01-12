en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sky Chase’s Debut Album ‘Watermark’: A Sonic Journey Through Life

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Sky Chase's Debut Album 'Watermark': A Sonic Journey Through Life

Expanding the boundaries of conventional art and software development, New Jersey’s Sky Chase steps into the musical spotlight with the release of his emotive debut music album, “Watermark.” The album, a harmonious blend of 11 original songs and a mashup, weaves a sonic tapestry of care-free pop and evocative bongwater blues. The tracks, recorded live in the heart of Brooklyn, encapsulate the trials and triumphs of a tech-savvy thirty-something navigating life’s complexities.

Setting the Stage

In an intriguing twist, some of the songs from “Watermark” were produced on an antiquated houseboat anchored on the Hudson River—a place Sky called home for four years. The unconventional setting lends a unique texture to the album, wrapping it in a blanket of authenticity and raw emotion. Accompanying the album is the live-looping music video of “Ramble Or Not,” a track that mirrors the album’s overall ethos.

Powerful Collaborations

For this ambitious project, Sky Chase joined forces with producer Phil Weinrobe and a dynamic 5-piece band. The ensemble comprised of Michael Coleman, Sarah Galdeson, dandy, Adam Brisbin, and Shahzad Ismaily, each contributing their unique flavors to the sonic blend. The result is a cohesive work of art that resonates with listeners on multiple levels.

Music With a Drifting Quality

The album, now available for streaming on various platforms, will also soon be available in vinyl format. Music enthusiasts can pre-order their vinyl copies through IndieGogo. Sky releases his music through his homegrown New York-based record label, Smokey Records LLC. The label, much like the artist himself, focuses on music with a drifting, wandering quality—music that both comforts and challenges its audience.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

