Sky Bids Farewell to E! Entertainment After 20 Years

In a seismic shift for the world of entertainment, telecommunications giant Sky is bidding farewell to its digital channel E! Entertainment after a 20-year run. The channel, which has been a mainstay for pop culture enthusiasts, will be pulled from Sky’s platform on December 31, 2023, marking an end of an era.

Saying Goodbye to E! Entertainment

E! Entertainment, the home of hit reality shows like ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and the plastic surgery series ‘Botched,’ will broadcast a marathon of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ on New Year’s Eve to commemorate its closure. This move has sent ripples of dismay amongst its dedicated viewers who have grown up watching the channel’s iconic content.

The Future of E! Content

Although the linear channel is shutting down, the legacy of E! will continue to live on. Fans can still access their beloved programs through NBCUniversal’s streaming service Hayu. Featuring over 300 shows and 10,000 episodes of reality programming, including many from E!, Hayu is integrated into streaming services NOW, Sky Stream, and Sky Glass. It’s set to become available on Sky Q in early 2024, ensuring the content remains within the reach of its faithful audience. A monthly subscription to Hayu is priced at £4.99, with savings available for an annual payment.

Continued Digital Presence

Despite the closure of the linear channel, E! Entertainment content will maintain a digital presence. It will remain accessible online through the official E! website and its social media channels, allowing fans to stay connected with their beloved shows and stars. This move is reflective of the changing consumption patterns within the media landscape, as audiences increasingly turn towards online platforms for their entertainment needs.

The discontinuation of E! follows Sky’s earlier decision to close its Pick TV channel after 17 years, which was subsequently replaced by a new channel called Sky Mix. As viewers grapple with the absence of these familiar channels from their lineup, it remains to be seen how this transition shapes the future of television viewing.