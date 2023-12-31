Skit Maker Folagbade Banks Defies Stereotypes, Asserts Skit Makers Can Be Good Actors

Renowned skit maker, Folagbade Banks, known for his winning portrayal of the character Mama Deola, has rejected the popular assertion that skit makers cannot transition successfully into acting. The notion has been a subject of debate in the entertainment industry, but Banks stands firm in his conviction that one’s background as a skit maker doesn’t determine acting prowess.

Individual Craft and Versatility in Acting

During a conversation with Sunday Scoop, Banks highlighted the individual skill and versatility required in acting. He firmly stated that the ability to act cannot be generalized based on one’s origin as a skit maker. According to him, the craft of acting is as diverse as the individuals who venture into it, and a skit maker can indeed morph into a brilliant actor with the right skill set and dedication.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment)

Banks’ Confidence in his Acting Talent

Folagbade Banks carries an unshakeable belief in his own acting talent. He prides himself on his ability to switch characters effortlessly, a skill that he has demonstrated time and again in his skits. His confidence in his acting ability is not unfounded. His performances have not only garnered a large following but also won him the admiration of industry professionals.

(Read Also: Nigeria in 2024: Hopes, Challenges, and Expectations)

Reflecting on 2023’s Achievements

Looking back at 2023, Banks expressed deep gratitude for the positive developments in his career. He pointed out two significant milestones: receiving the Pulse Comedy Influencer award and an all-expenses-paid trip to the United Kingdom. These accomplishments, he feels, are recognitions of the effort he has put into his craft. He attributes his success to a combination of hard work, dedication, and divine favor.

Read More