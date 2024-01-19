'Skeem Saam' Moves to New Time Slot on SABC 1

The South African drama series 'Skeem Saam' is embarking on a new journey. Starting March 4, 2024, the popular show makes a strategic shift to a new time slot of 19:30 on weekdays on SABC 1. The decision comes in response to the audience's feedback, as the previous 18:30 slot coincided with many viewers' travel time.

Enhancing the Prime Time Drama Lineup

The move is a part of SABC Video Entertainment's larger strategy to boost its prime time drama offering between 19:30 to 21:30. With this change, 'Skeem Saam' stands alongside other widely appreciated series like 'Generations: The Legacy,' 'Uzalo,' and 'Muvhango.' This shift aims to tap into a broader audience base and maintain a competitive edge in the channel's entertainment offerings.

A Fresh Chapter for 'Skeem Saam'

Channel head, Ofentse Thinane, announced the change with a promise of captivating new storylines. Launched in 2011 and set in Johannesburg and Turfloop, 'Skeem Saam' has been a window into the challenges and triumphs of teenage life. Viewers can now expect an enthralling human trafficking plot, a murder case, the downfall of a soccer star, and a fresh romantic angle, all set to unfold in the new time slot.

Adapting to Audience Needs

The shift in timing for 'Skeem Saam' is a significant step towards being more attuned to the audience's needs and lifestyle. It demonstrates SABC1's commitment to creating an edgier and braver channel that resonates with its viewers. The aim is to not only entertain but also shape youth and societal narratives through compelling storylines.