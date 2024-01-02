en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Six Iranian Films to Feature at the 22nd Pune International Film Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Six Iranian Films to Feature at the 22nd Pune International Film Festival

The 22nd Pune International Film Festival, set to take place from January 18 to 25 in Pune, India, is gearing up to feature a stellar collection of six Iranian films. Each film, unique in its narrative and storytelling, offers viewers a glimpse into the diverse world of Iranian cinema and its profound narratives.

Lineup of Iranian Films

Among the films to be showcased, “Terrestrial Verses”, co-directed by Alireza Khatami and Ali Asgari, stands out. This film takes viewers on a journey through the struggles of individuals pitted against the system, including a politically censored filmmaker and a rebellious teenage girl. Their stories interweave, presenting a thought-provoking exploration of personal and political boundaries.

“Winners”, a film by Hassan Nazer, is set against the backdrop of an impoverished Iranian village. The story follows children who discover a golden statue, propelling them on an adventure that pays a heartfelt tribute to the magic of Iranian cinema.

The film “Achilles” by Farhad Delaram probes the ethical dilemmas of a young filmmaker who finds himself taking a mental patient on a ride. The narrative grapples with the question of whether to assist in her escape or return her to the confinement of the hospital.

Exploring Raw Emotions and Human Experience

“The Wastetown”, directed by Ahmad Bahrami, tells the heart-wrenching story of a woman’s desperate search for her son after her release from prison. Her journey is a poignant representation of a mother’s love and perseverance.

The film “Dustland” by Kazem Daneshi delves deep into the repercussions of truth and secrets. The narrative unfolds, revealing the intricate dynamics that can steer lives off course or towards redemption.

“Ropewalker Memories” by Hamed Rajabi explores the complexities of a father-son relationship, complicated by the father’s habit of inviting sex workers home. The narrative takes a sharp turn with the impact of one particular worker who leaves, causing ripples in their lives.

Paying Homage to Abbas Kiarostami

In addition to these narratives, the festival will also screen “Kiarostami at Work”, a documentary by Seifollah Samadian. This film celebrates the life and work of the late filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, offering insights from notable figures like Juliette Binoche and Martin Scorsese. It serves as a fitting tribute to the luminary who significantly influenced Iranian cinema.

The 22nd Pune International Film Festival, through its lineup of Iranian films, promises to be a cinematic feast that offers profound insights into the human condition, the struggles and triumphs of life, and the power of storytelling.

0
Arts & Entertainment Iran
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Netflix's 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Under Fire for Main Character's Fashion Missteps

By BNN Correspondents

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Influence of Lorde's 'Pure Heroine' on Her Music

By BNN Correspondents

Nollywood Films Gain Global Attention on Amazon Prime

By BNN Correspondents

Ed O'Brien Speaks Out on New Solo Album and Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

TOWIE Stars Chloe Brockett and Frankie Sims Bury the Hatchet; Lauren G ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 58 seconds
TOWIE Stars Chloe Brockett and Frankie Sims Bury the Hatchet; Lauren G ...
heart comment 0
Melbourne Theatre Scene: A Glimpse into Anticipated 2024 Productions

By BNN Correspondents

Melbourne Theatre Scene: A Glimpse into Anticipated 2024 Productions
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense’: An Unexpected Hit Sparked by Live Performance Improvisations

By BNN Correspondents

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense': An Unexpected Hit Sparked by Live Performance Improvisations
Slay the Princess: A Game That Prioritizes Experience Over Profit

By Salman Khan

Slay the Princess: A Game That Prioritizes Experience Over Profit
United States Mint Unveils 2024 Coin Release Schedule

By BNN Correspondents

United States Mint Unveils 2024 Coin Release Schedule
Latest Headlines
World News
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
8 seconds
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener
10 seconds
Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy
11 seconds
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy
Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
13 seconds
Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
O'Byrne Cup Opener: Laois's Experimental Lineup under McNulty
22 seconds
O'Byrne Cup Opener: Laois's Experimental Lineup under McNulty
Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke
23 seconds
Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke
Barrett's Notable Debut and Poeltl's Stellar Performance Mark Exciting Basketball Event
23 seconds
Barrett's Notable Debut and Poeltl's Stellar Performance Mark Exciting Basketball Event
Newcastle United Grapples with Injury Crisis: Key Players Trippier and Wilson Sidelined
35 seconds
Newcastle United Grapples with Injury Crisis: Key Players Trippier and Wilson Sidelined
Prince Edward Island Councillor Faces Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
36 seconds
Prince Edward Island Councillor Faces Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
35 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
39 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
42 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
50 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app