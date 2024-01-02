Six Iranian Films to Feature at the 22nd Pune International Film Festival

The 22nd Pune International Film Festival, set to take place from January 18 to 25 in Pune, India, is gearing up to feature a stellar collection of six Iranian films. Each film, unique in its narrative and storytelling, offers viewers a glimpse into the diverse world of Iranian cinema and its profound narratives.

Lineup of Iranian Films

Among the films to be showcased, “Terrestrial Verses”, co-directed by Alireza Khatami and Ali Asgari, stands out. This film takes viewers on a journey through the struggles of individuals pitted against the system, including a politically censored filmmaker and a rebellious teenage girl. Their stories interweave, presenting a thought-provoking exploration of personal and political boundaries.

“Winners”, a film by Hassan Nazer, is set against the backdrop of an impoverished Iranian village. The story follows children who discover a golden statue, propelling them on an adventure that pays a heartfelt tribute to the magic of Iranian cinema.

The film “Achilles” by Farhad Delaram probes the ethical dilemmas of a young filmmaker who finds himself taking a mental patient on a ride. The narrative grapples with the question of whether to assist in her escape or return her to the confinement of the hospital.

Exploring Raw Emotions and Human Experience

“The Wastetown”, directed by Ahmad Bahrami, tells the heart-wrenching story of a woman’s desperate search for her son after her release from prison. Her journey is a poignant representation of a mother’s love and perseverance.

The film “Dustland” by Kazem Daneshi delves deep into the repercussions of truth and secrets. The narrative unfolds, revealing the intricate dynamics that can steer lives off course or towards redemption.

“Ropewalker Memories” by Hamed Rajabi explores the complexities of a father-son relationship, complicated by the father’s habit of inviting sex workers home. The narrative takes a sharp turn with the impact of one particular worker who leaves, causing ripples in their lives.

Paying Homage to Abbas Kiarostami

In addition to these narratives, the festival will also screen “Kiarostami at Work”, a documentary by Seifollah Samadian. This film celebrates the life and work of the late filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, offering insights from notable figures like Juliette Binoche and Martin Scorsese. It serves as a fitting tribute to the luminary who significantly influenced Iranian cinema.

The 22nd Pune International Film Festival, through its lineup of Iranian films, promises to be a cinematic feast that offers profound insights into the human condition, the struggles and triumphs of life, and the power of storytelling.