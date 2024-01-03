en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ Braces for Pongal Release Amidst High Expectations and Controversies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ Braces for Pongal Release Amidst High Expectations and Controversies

The Tamil film industry is set to witness a high-stakes showdown with the upcoming release of Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’, scheduled to hit theaters on January 12, during the Pongal festival. Standing its ground against Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’ and Arun Vijay’s ‘Mission’, ‘Ayalaan’ is a sci-fi thriller that has captured the imagination of movie-goers with its unique storyline and the promise of exceptional visual effects.

‘Ayalaan’ – A Visual Spectacle in the Making

Directed by R. Ravi Kumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios, ‘Ayalaan’ boasts over 4500 VFX shots, a first for a full-length live-action Tamil film. The film features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and Yogi Babu, and music composed by the maestro AR Rahman. The plot follows a group of friends who lend a helping hand to an alien to return to its home planet.

Sivakarthikeyan Shines Amidst Controversy

While the anticipation for the ‘Ayalaan’ trailer release builds, Sivakarthikeyan has been making headlines for his support of director Atlee, who has been facing criticism in the industry. In a recent YouTube interview, Sivakarthikeyan lauded Atlee’s achievements, pointing out that the director’s work is often undervalued when compared to his peers in other South Indian film industries. Sivakarthikeyan’s comments, encouraging fans to recognize Atlee’s efforts and forgive any mistakes, have been well-received, bolstering Atlee’s reputation as one of Kollywood’s top entertainers.

Ayalaan’s Prospects and Future

The anticipation surrounding ‘Ayalaan’ is palpable, with fans eagerly waiting for the film’s trailer launch on January 5. The film, which will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, is expected to be a strong contender at the box office. There are even discussions around a potential sequel, further stoking the excitement for this sci-fi thriller. As the Pongal festival draws closer, all eyes are on ‘Ayalaan’, eagerly waiting to see if it lives up to its hype.

Arts & Entertainment India
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

