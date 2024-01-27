Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay Speaks on the Significance of Book Fairs and Writing at Kolkata Literature Festival

On January 26, the curtains raised on the Kolkata Literature Festival, unveiling a grand stage for literary discussions, book launches, and cultural exchanges. At the center of this vibrant literary event was the distinguished Bengali writer, Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay, who was honored with the 'Samaresh Majumdar Smriti Samman'. The award, named after the late Bengali literary figure Samaresh Majumdar, was presented to Mukhopadhyay during the festival's opening ceremony.

The Power of Book Fairs

In his speech, the celebrated author of 'Manojder Adbhut Bari', 'Manabjamin', and 'Patalghar' underlined the significance of book fairs, describing them as a celebration of literature and a reaffirmation of a writer's distinct identity. Mukhopadhyay believes that it is within the bustling aisles of book fairs that he is most acutely aware of his identity as a writer. These events, he explained, serve as a platform for direct engagement between writers and readers, fostering a sense of community and shared appreciation for the written word.

Writing as a Reflection of Life

Mukhopadhyay's perspective on writing is grounded in the belief that it should mirror the complexities of real life and grapple with the intricate questions that reside within us. His works, which have captivated readers for decades, are a testament to this philosophy.

Remembering a Literary Peer

The 88-year-old writer also expressed his humility on receiving an award named after a younger yet significant literary peer who left the world prematurely. The 'Samaresh Majumdar Smriti Samman' is a tribute to Majumdar's contributions to Bengali literature.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Bengali Literature

Sanjib Chattopadhyay, another veteran writer who inaugurated the festival alongside Mukhopadhyay, Manishankar Mukherjee, and Bani Basu, discussed the future of Bengali literature. He underscored the importance of sustaining printed works in the era of digital media and e-books, calling on publishers to continue supporting traditional publishing methods. The Kolkata Literature Festival, which concluded on January 28, presented an array of literary works, celebrating Bengali culture in all its richness and diversity.