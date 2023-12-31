en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sir Sam Neill Applauds Sir Ian Mune’s Knighthood: A Celebration of Kiwi Talent

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:28 pm EST
Sir Sam Neill Applauds Sir Ian Mune’s Knighthood: A Celebration of Kiwi Talent

Steeped in the heart of New Zealand’s entertainment industry, Sir Sam Neill, a venerated actor, recently shared his thoughts on the knighthood of his colleague and longtime friend, Sir Ian Mune. Acknowledging Mune’s achievement, Neill brought to light their close camaraderie and collaborative journey in the film industry.

An Ode to Kiwi Talent

Neill’s illustrious career, which spans from the 1977 Kiwi thriller ‘Sleeping Dogs’ to international blockbusters like ‘Jurassic Park’, mirrors the global influence of New Zealand talent. His journey, coupled with Mune’s recent knighthood, is a testament to their enduring legacies and substantial contributions to New Zealand’s arts and culture.

From Sleeping Dogs to Knighthood

Sir Sam Neill celebrated Sir Ian Mune’s knighthood as he spoke exclusively to 1News, elucidating why Mune is so deserving of this prestigious honor. Their bond traces back to their shared screen time in ‘Sleeping Dogs’, a film that also set the stage for Neill’s burgeoning career. This seminal movie not only propelled Neill to stardom but also solidified the foundation of a profound relationship between the two actors.

Legacy of Friendship and Art

Through their shared experiences and individual achievements, these Kiwi knights stand as paragons of New Zealand’s thriving arts and culture scene. Their friendship and collaborative spirit have underscored their journeys, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s entertainment industry.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

