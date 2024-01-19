Sir David Jason's Touring Toolshed: Inspiring Creativity and Resourcefulness

Sir David Jason, famed for his role in 'Only Fools And Horses', harbors a less-recognized passion for inventing, constructing, and repairing, a hobby he nurtures in his private workshop at the end of his garden. His recent ventures include a wooden representation of a man on a bicycle and table lamps crafted from riding boots, intended for charitable purposes. Amidst the lockdown, his creativity thrived, occasionally extending into his household. He shares the spotlight with Jay Blades from 'The Repair Shop' in a new television series called 'David & Jay's Touring Toolshed'.
A Journey into the World of Creativity
The show trails the pair as they traverse across Britain, unveiling the creativity and hobbies of a diverse group of people, from artists to restorers. The 15 half-hour episodes encapsulate British eccentricity, the evolution of hobbies into professions, and the captivating chemistry and wit of the hosts. The program has a mission: to encourage the younger generation to adopt the philosophy of 'make do and mend', pushing back against the instant gratification culture ingrained by contemporary technology.
Creation and Repair: A Form of Mindfulness
David lays stress on the significance of employing hands, eyes, and brains for creation and repair, equating it to a form of mindfulness. 'David & Jay's Touring Toolshed' is a celebration of creativity and resourcefulness. It is more than just a show; it is a call to action for the younger generation to embrace the joy of creating and mending, to discover the therapeutic benefits of working with their hands, and to understand the value of patience and persistence.
Airing on BBC2
'David & Jay's Touring Toolshed' airs on BBC2. It is a unique blend of entertainment, education, and inspiration, aimed at promoting a culture of creativity and resourcefulness. It's not just about the hosts' journey across Britain; it's about the remarkable people they meet, the stories they uncover, and the lessons they share.