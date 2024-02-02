Sir Anthony Hopkins Stars as Wrexham AFC Mascot in STōK's Super Bowl Ad

Sir Anthony Hopkins, the legendary actor, at 86 years young, has slipped into the scales of Wrex the Dragon, the mascot for Wrexham AFC, in an unexpected role for STōK's Super Bowl commercial. The advertisement is the brainchild of Maximum Effort, the production company owned by Hollywood's Ryan Reynolds, who along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, co-owns the Welsh soccer team.

A Twist on Traditional Super Bowl Advertising

The commercial, set to air during Super Bowl LVIII, sees Hopkins deliver eloquent lines about the art of acting, reflecting on the spirit of the mascot while enjoying a cold brew from STōK in the locker room. The ad cleverly interweaves the company's product with the theme of the commercial, making for an interesting twist on a night usually dominated by beer advertisements.

STōK and Wrexham AFC: Challenging the Norm

STōK, known for its audacity to challenge traditional marketing norms, is the official stadium sponsor of Wrexham AFC. The team has gained global attention since its acquisition by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2021 and was also the focus of the 2022 FX documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham.' By partnering with Hopkins, STōK continues to push the boundaries of what is expected in a Super Bowl ad.

A Stage Set for Surprise

The commercial aims to surprise viewers with its unexpected focus on cold brew coffee. Hopkins's transformation into the team's dragon mascot, coupled with a narrative that intertwines acting, sport, and a refreshing beverage, offers a fresh take on Super Bowl commercials. As the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers prepare to face off, viewers can look forward to this unique ad spot from STōK.