Singer-Songwriter Discovers Over 3,000 Italian Relatives, Celebrates with New Song

At the ripe age of 72, Bob Brooker, a retired senior computer engineer and singer-songwriter, found himself embarking on an unprecedented journey during the pandemic lockdown. His odyssey was not a physical one, but rather a voyage back in time, deep into his family roots. Utilizing Ancestry.com and a DNA sample, his quest for ancestry led him to an unexpected revelation: he was part-Italian, with a staggering 3,000 newly discovered relatives.

Uncovering a Hidden Legacy

The plot thickened when a man named Jack Torch reached out to Bob, having found they shared DNA. However, the common ancestor between them remained elusive until a DNA test unveiled a surprising truth. Jack’s grandfather, Antonio Tocci, also known as ‘Mr. Torch’, turned out to be Bob’s great-grandfather. Tocci, an immigrant from Italy, was a distinctive figure in Victorian London, recognized as an organ grinder and ice cream salesman.

However, his most intriguing secret lay in his progeny. Tocci had clandestinely fathered at least 13 other children, including an ancestor of Bob. This revelation brought light to the Italian lineage that Bob had unknowingly carried.

‘Me And Mr. Torch’: A Musical Tribute

Inspired by this discovery, Bob decided to channel his singing and songwriting prowess into creating a tribute to his newfound ancestor and Italian heritage. The result is ‘Me And Mr. Torch’, a song set to be released on Spotify on February 2. The composition cleverly incorporates Italian influences and lyrics translated into Italian, paying homage to the Latin lover that was Antonio Tocci.

Uniting Through Melody

More than just a musical piece, the song signifies Bob’s hope to unite his sprawling family. He envisions the song creating a bridge between his extensive family members, fostering a sense of unity and shared heritage. With optimism, he also hopes that if his relatives rally behind the song, it has the potential to become a hit.

The tale of Bob Brooker serves as a testament to the power of ancestry and the surprising revelations that can unearth when one delves into their roots. Through ‘Me And Mr. Torch’, Bob shares his journey of discovery with the world, while simultaneously celebrating the rich tapestry of his newfound heritage.