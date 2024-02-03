Singer Olivia Newton-John would have Admired Taylor Swift's 'Grease' Throwback Photos

Cherishing the bond between two luminaries of the music world, Olivia Newton-John and Taylor Swift, a recent revelation by Newton-John's publicist, Michael Caprio, adds a heartwarming layer to their shared respect. Caprio divulged that Newton-John, the late, celebrated singer, would have been thrilled to see Swift's recently surfaced throwback photos, where the latter paid homage to Newton-John's iconic 'Grease' character, Sandy.

Unveiling the Connection

These nostalgic photographs, dated back to June 2000, portray a young Swift emulating Sandy, the character Newton-John immortalized in the beloved musical 'Grease'. Caprio, who had the privilege of working with Newton-John for over a quarter of a century, shared that she held immense respect for Swift's talent and was an ardent fan of her work.

Memorable Encounter

The mutual admiration between these two artists was not confined to their work alone. They had a chance encounter in 2010 when Newton-John attended a Taylor Swift concert in Miami. Deeply impressed by Swift's performance, Newton-John had described her as a 'sweet, talented and smart girl' - a testament to the reverence she held for Swift.

Shared Admiration

Adding to this narrative of shared respect, it is known that Swift owns a vintage concert t-shirt from Newton-John's 1982 Physical Tour. This tangible piece of history further signifies the connection between the two artists, highlighting the bond that extended beyond their professional lives, and rooted in mutual admiration for each other.