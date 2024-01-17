Singaporean Actor Qi Yuwu Reflects on Life and Acting

As part of CNA Lifestyle's series 'Things I Would Tell My Younger Self,' acclaimed Singaporean actor Qi Yuwu offers a rare glimpse into his private life and unique perspective on his professional journey. Known for his intense and nuanced performances, Yuwu is a shining star in Singapore's entertainment industry, having risen to prominence after clinching victory in a talent search.

From Guangzhou to Singapore: A Journey of Self-Discovery

Originally from Guangzhou, China, Yuwu's career trajectory has been characterized by a steady stream of successful television and film roles, each winning him critical acclaim and numerous awards. However, his journey was not solely about professional milestones. Rather, it was a process of self-discovery, shaped by experiences he cherishes more than hypothetical advice he might offer to his younger self.

A Look into the Past: The Outspoken Youth

Once an active and outspoken young man, Yuwu has matured into a more reserved individual. Yet, he expresses no regrets about his youthful exuberance, stating that he wouldn't dissuade his younger self from being so expressive. According to Yuwu, every life event—be it a triumph or a setback—is a lesson that adds to one's personal growth.

Acting: A Path of Self-Torture and Enlightenment

Turning to his acting career, Yuwu paints a vivid picture of the profession. He describes acting as a form of 'self-torture,' a reference to the emotional depth required to bring characters to life. However, he also acknowledges the benefits it brings to his understanding and personal development. For Yuwu, the act of experiencing is crucial to understanding feelings—an aspect he considers indispensable as an actor.

In this exclusive interview with News Magazine Chicago, Yuwu also discusses the joys of parenthood and how it has influenced his approach to life and acting. As he continues to evolve both personally and professionally, Yuwu remains a beacon of inspiration to many, embodying resilience, humility, and the pursuit of excellence.