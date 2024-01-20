Sindh's Rich Cultural Heritage: A Call for Preservation and Promotion

Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, the Caretaker Culture Minister of Sindh, has called for urgent measures to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the region to future generations. He underscored the need for public recognition of 272 historical sites, including the significant Khuda Abad, and proposed the creation of documentaries to raise awareness about these archaeological marvels.

Enhancing Cultural Education

Dr. Shah announced several initiatives designed to bolster cultural education. These include organizing study visits for students to archaeological sites and establishing a dedicated research lab and an archives portal. He also shared the triumphant recovery of valuable artefacts stolen 55 years ago from Kot Diji and disclosed plans to set up a museum of books in Hala. Furthermore, the formation of a writers' committee is in the pipeline.

Call for Comprehensive Planning

Renowned scholar and archaeologist, Kaleem Lashari, speaking at a conference, emphasized the need for comprehensive planning and policy guidelines to protect historical institutions and avoid repeating past mistakes. He highlighted the disparity in preservation efforts between mausoleums, mosques, and palaces and called on authorities to protect Khuda Abad's 'Gulan Jo Kot'. Lashari also recommended the establishment of an IT cell to promote historical sites and the creation of a museum of books.

Investing in Local Literature

The event witnessed the launch of a book on Khuda Abad by Dr. Makhmoor Bukhari and Manzoor Kanasro. Several speakers advocated for the culture department to invest in local literature by purchasing books from publishers, emphasizing the importance of this move in fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Sindh's cultural heritage.

The University of Sindh recently hosted a three-day international conference focusing on the impact of urbanization, disasters, and protection strategies on Sindh's folk medicine and cultural heritage. The conference proposed significant recommendations for the Sindh government. These suggestions include promoting interdisciplinary approaches, integrating social sciences and humanities education, prioritizing research on preserving cultural heritage, incorporating historical and archaeological urban landscape and design in urban planning, protecting tangible and intangible cultural heritage, and including heritage preservation in disaster management and rehabilitation projects. These recommendations will be presented to the Sindh government for implementation.