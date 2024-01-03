en English
Sindh Outspends Punjab in Higher Education: Sindh HEC Chairman

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Sindh Outspends Punjab in Higher Education: Sindh HEC Chairman

In a bold testament to the commitment of the Sindh province towards higher education, the Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (Sindh HEC), Dr. SM Tariq Rafi, revealed that the province earmarks Rs23 billion for its universities. This figure starkly contrasts with the Rs5 billion allocated by Punjab to its educational institutions. Dr. Rafi made these remarks during his keynote speech at the 18th Degree Show of the Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages in Jamshoro, an event he was tasked with inaugurating.

The Power of Art & Education

The Degree Show served as a platform for students to exhibit their artistic prowess, with displays spanning paintings, sculptures, fabric designs, and more. The overarching goal of the event was twofold: to cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit within the students and to project a positive image of the nation through their creative endeavors. In his address, Dr. Rafi underscored the importance of adhering to the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s (HEC) stringent criteria for faculty appointments and the crucial role HEC nominees play in ensuring transparency within university bodies.

Building a Balanced Society

Joining Dr. Rafi on this momentous occasion were several other dignitaries, including Sindh HEC Secretary Moinuddin Siddiqui and SABS University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Arabella Bhutto. Both stressed the essential role arts education plays in creating a balanced society. Beyond the realm of science, they posited, lies the transformative power of the arts, a field that acts as a catalyst for societal equilibrium. As part of the event, Dr. Rafi also laid the foundation stone for a foreign faculty hostel at the SABS University, further solidifying the institution’s commitment to nurturing an international academic landscape.

Themes of Hope & Resilience

Running through the student exhibits was a thread of hope, nature, resilience, and cultural heritage, a testament to the rich tapestry of Pakistan’s societal fabric. Communication design and textile design students presented their thematic work, each piece a unique interpretation of these motifs. The exhibits celebrated the human spirit, encapsulating the ethos of the nation and its steadfast resilience in the face of adversity.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

