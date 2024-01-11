Simu Liu to Host the 2024 People’s Choice Awards: A Win for Asian Representation

In a significant stride for Asian representation in the entertainment industry, Simu Liu, acclaimed for his roles in Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Barbie,’ is poised to host the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. The event is scheduled for February 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and is set to broadcast across NBC, Peacock, and E!

Liu’s Hosting Duties and Nominations

Simu Liu’s hosting appointment for the event is a significant milestone, marking a transition from the tradition of primarily white hosts. In addition to his hosting duties, Liu has also secured a nomination in the Movie Performance category for his role in ‘Barbie.’ The film leads the nominations, holding nine nods, including Movie of the Year.

People’s Choice Awards: A Fan-Voted Recognition

The People’s Choice Awards, a fan-voted awards show, celebrates achievements across film, television, music, and more. This year, the award categories have expanded to a total of 45, introducing new fields such as Male and Female Artist of the Year in country and Latin music genres. Fans worldwide can cast their votes online until January 19, 11:59 p.m. ET.

Notable Nominations and Anticipated Titles

Other films with multiple nominations include ‘Oppenheimer’ and hotly anticipated titles like ‘Fast X’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ Sports figures, including Travis Kelce and Simone Biles, also feature in the nominee list, alongside a host of celebrities from various entertainment sectors.

As the entertainment industry anticipates the grand event, the spotlight is firmly on Simu Liu, who is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the hosting role while representing Asian ethnicity. With the global audience eagerly casting their votes, the 2024 People’s Choice Awards is shaping up to be a memorable celebration of talent and diversity in the entertainment realm.