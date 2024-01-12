Simu Liu Commits to No Taylor Swift Jokes at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Stepping into the spotlight as the host of the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, actor Simu Liu has made a pledge to refrain from making jokes at the expense of pop megastar Taylor Swift. His promise follows a controversial incident at the Golden Globes where comedian Jo Koy likened the award show to an NFL broadcast, a comparison that underscored the frequency of camera cuts to Swift’s reactions during her boyfriend Travis Swift’s performances for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Promising a Taylor Swift-Safe Zone

Liu, known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has publicly shown his admiration for Swift, attending her Eras Tour in Seattle and discussing it on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. In the wake of the Golden Globes controversy, Liu took to social media to declare that the People’s Choice Awards, under his watch, would be free from any ‘Taylor slander.’ His promise comes as a sign of respect for Swift, who was displeased by Koy’s controversial jest at the Golden Globes.

Fans Applaud Liu’s Stand

The actor’s vow has been met with widespread approval from fans, who have praised his intention to uphold a positive environment at the People’s Choice Awards. Swift’s displeasure at the Golden Globes joke became a viral topic on social media, sparking discussions about the appropriateness of such humor. Liu’s commitment to avoiding similar incidents at the awards show he is hosting is seen as a positive step.

Keeping the Focus on Celebration

The People’s Choice Awards is a platform for celebrating popular culture and the artists who shape it. Liu’s pledge is indicative of his commitment to keep the focus on this celebration, rather than allowing it to be marred by negative commentary. His stance against making jokes at the expense of a fellow artist emphasizes the respect among artists and their dedication to maintaining a positive atmosphere in the entertainment industry.