‘Simona’s Search’ Premieres at Hartford Stage; ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ Plays at Majestic Theater

World-renowned playwright Martin Zimmerman’s latest creation, ‘Simona’s Search,’ has debuted at the Hartford Stage, running from January 18 to February 11. Initially scheduled for an earlier release, the play’s premiere was postponed due to the pandemic. The narrative revolves around a daughter’s relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of her father’s past.

‘Simona’s Search’: An Intricate Tale of Discovery

Directed by Melia Bensussen, the cast of ‘Simona’s Search’ boasts names like Christopher Bannow, Alejandra Escalante, and Al Rodrigo. Both Bannow and Escalante are marking their Hartford Stage debuts with this performance. Escalante, who had earlier portrayed Simona in a virtual reading at the 2021 American Voices New Play Festival, now brings life to the character on the physical stage. The audience can expect an evocative journey, as the play explores the relationship between a young woman and her father, touching on themes of identity and nature versus nurture.

Technical Brilliance Meets Storytelling

‘Simona’s Search’ isn’t just about the story; it’s a theatrical experience. The play employs a large-scale production, exploiting the full potential of the stage with lighting effects and projections. Zimmerman, who has also worked on Netflix’s ‘Ozark,’ believes in the power of theater as a unique storytelling medium, different from television or novels. His conviction shines through this production, offering a riveting experience that transcends conventional theater.

Another Must-Watch: ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

While ‘Simona’s Search’ continues to draw audiences at the Hartford Stage, another theatrical treat – ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ by Oscar Wilde – is running at the Majestic Theater in West Springfield till February 11. Directed by Rand Foerster, this Victorian comedy spins a tale of marriage, morality, and mistaken identity. Featuring Myka Plunkett and Rylan Morsbach among the cast, it offers a comedic relief to the intense drama of ‘Simona’s Search’.