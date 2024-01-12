Simon Mason’s DI Wilkins Series: A New Chapter in Oxford’s Crime Fiction Legacy

In the literary landscape of Oxford, a new crime novel series has emerged, creating ripples of excitement among readers and critics. The DI Wilkins series, penned by Simon Mason, has been receiving high praise for its compelling narrative and intricate character development. The latest addition to the series, ‘Lost and Never Found‘, is already being lauded as another thrilling chapter in the unfolding saga of Detective Inspectors Ray and Ryan Wilkins.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Crime in Oxford

The DI Wilkins series, with its Oxford setting, has often been compared to the iconic ‘Inspector Morse’, drawing readers into the depths of crime-solving in this picturesque city. The characters of DI Ray Wilkins and his partner, the rebellious DI Ryan Wilkins, form a dynamic duo that adds a unique flavor to the crime fiction genre. Ryan Wilkins, with his anti-establishment attitude and disdain for privilege, has particularly resonated with readers, adding a layer of social commentary to the gripping mysteries.

‘Lost and Never Found’: A New Chapter Begins

The latest novel, ‘Lost and Never Found’, opens with the enigmatic case of an abandoned Rolls Royce Phantom and the disappearance of a character cryptically named ‘Waitrose’. This sets the stage for another riveting investigation for the DI Wilkins duo, promising to keep readers on the edge of their seats.

Simon Mason: A Versatile Author

Simon Mason, the mind behind the series, has a rich history in publishing and authorship. Known for working with renowned authors like Philip Pullman and penning well-received adult and young adult novels, Mason’s prowess is evident in the DI Wilkins series. His acclaimed Garvie Smith YA crime novels are a testament to his ability to craft gripping narratives across different age groups. Mason’s academic contributions at Oxford Brookes University and his foray into non-fiction with ‘The Rough Guide to Classic Novels’ further showcase his literary versatility.

This wave of modern crime novels, led by Simon Mason, is reinforcing Oxford’s status as a hub for crime fiction, a legacy shaped by Colin Dexter’s Inspector Morse novels and the TV adaptations they inspired. As the DI Wilkins series gains momentum, it seems set to carve its own indelible mark on this tradition.